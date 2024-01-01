· Kinship

Dr. Kathryn Dench, DVM

    Dr. Kathryn Dench is a holistic and integrative veterinarian from Cambridge University and a Member of the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons. With nearly two decades of experience in veterinary medicine — both with pets in small animal clinics and with wildlife in tropical jungles — she now partners with Paw Origins to produce science-based supplements for companion animals.

