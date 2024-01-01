· Kinship

Skip to main content

Back
Dr. Emma Fulton, DVM

Dr. Emma Fulton, MVDr., DVM, MRCVS,

    Dr. Emma Fulton is veterinarian expert, animal welfare advocate, and freelance medical writer with over 10 years of experience in veterinary medicine. I am the senior vet contributor to WhiskerWitty. Her mission is to simplify complex veterinary topics to help pet parents make the best decisions for their furry friends.

    Articles featuring Dr. Emma Fulton, MVDr., DVM, MRCVS,

    Woman feeding puppy from a bowl at home.
    nutrition

    Puppy-Feeding Schedule 101

    They might act hungry all day, but it’s up to you to know the facts.

    Small kitten being bottle fed at home.
    nutrition

    Can You Give a Kitten Milk?

    It depends on what kind.