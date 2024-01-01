Dr. Chris Konvalinka, DVM Dr. Chris Konvalinka, DVM

Dr. Chris Konvalinka received his B.S. in Biology from Guilford College, and his DVM from North Carolina State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine in 1992. The first 11 years of his career was practicing Emergency Medicine and Surgery in Durham, NC, culminating with one year back at NCSU as the first Director of the Small Animal Emergency Service. In 2004, Chris left the field of emergency veterinary work and opted for the more “regular” hours at Bahama Road Veterinary Hospital! He, his wife, and their twins live on ten acres in Bahama with a variety of pets. They love traveling, being active, and enjoying some of the great local restaurants our area has to offer.