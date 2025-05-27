Xylitol and Dogs, A Deadly Combination

May 27, 2025

Xylitol (which also may be known as birch sugar or wood sugar) is a sweetener used in many foods and products for people (things like certain gum, sugarless ice cream, candy). Though safe for humans, xylitol can be deadly to dogs and other pets. Get some tips to help protect your pets.

TRANSCRIPT

First things, first. If you think your dog has eaten something with xylitol in it, call your vet, emergency clinic, or animal poison control center right away. Deaths have occurred in as little as one hour. So, before you do this, Do this: Read the label. Xylitol is a sweetener used in many foods and products for people. Some people and bakeries bake with it. Though safe for humans, xylitol can be deadly to dogs and other pets. FDA’s Center for Veterinary Medicine has received reports—many pertaining to chewing gum —of dogs being poisoned by xylitol. Signs of xylitol poisoning usually happen within 15-30 minutes. Don’t let it happen to yours. Some tips: Keep products that contain xylitol well out of your dog’s reach including those you don’t think of as food or candy) well out of your dog’s reach - Only use pet toothpaste for your pet, never human toothpaste. If you give your dog nut butter as a treat or as a vehicle for pills, Check the label first to make sure it doesn't contain xylitol. You love your dog. When it comes to xylitol, tell him “paws off.” Please share and help spread the word!