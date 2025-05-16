Winter Hazards for Pets | Dr. Kirsten's Season Pass

Over the winter period, the weather can be wet, windy and chilly. Although it's easy for us to stick on some extra layers and protect ourselves from the elements, there's dangers you might want to look out for with a cat or dog. Dr. Kirsten has got you covered in case of an emergency, watch to learn about all of the winter weather dangers and how best to avoid them. We hope you found this video useful! However, remember that this should not replace advice from your veterinarian. If you're worried about your pet, please contact your veterinarian as soon as possible.

TRANSCRIPT

Winter is coming. Want to avoid all the hazards that can come with the cold and the wet? In this video I'm going to chat through some of the things that you need to look out for as the nights draw in. We'll start with the obvious the cold. If the temperature is very low, there's cold winds, or you're spending more time outside. In the cooler, wetter weather, a dog's body temperature can drop pretty quickly. Many dogs, especially breeds with thick fur, will be fine going on their normal walks in the winter. Some of them still may need a coat, but smaller dogs, very young or very old dogs, dogs with health conditions like arthritis or breeds with shorter or fine fur like greyhounds or whippets, will feel the cold more and could be at higher risk of developing hypothermia or frostbite. Signs of hypothermia can include shivering, whimpering, acting lethargic or seeming resistant to activity. If you know your dog is susceptible to cold weather, I would recommend investing in a well fitting multipurpose coat to keep them warm and dry. You could also make sure that they're not spending more time outside than they need to, and instead provide indoor playtime sessions and exercise when it's snowing or icy out. It's also a good idea to get protection for their paws. This can come in the form of boots to prevent ice and snow from getting lodged in between their toes or their fur, or even just a balm for the pads. And while it's important to keep your dog active through the winter months to help prevent weight gain, it's also okay to skip a day if the weather is really rough. For our cats during the winter, it's best to keep them indoors if you can, especially on really cold nights. Do your best to call the cat inside and lock the cat flap after they're in, and lay out a litter box so that they have somewhere to go overnight. If your cat is very stubborn about getting in and out and you don't have a cat flap, consider installing one so they don't get stuck outside in the cold. With the cold comes the dark. It's not possible for every dog owner to push their evening walks earlier, so as the nights draw in, it's best to take precautions to keep you and your pet safe. Walk well-lit routes if you can, and accessorise with something reflective for you and your pup so it's easy for drivers to see you. Another thing we want to be looking out for during the winter is the rock salt or the ice melt used on the roads when it's getting slippery. Now, this stuff can cause sores on your dog's skin and paws and an upset stomach if it's eaten. It can be tricky to prevent pets. From coming into contact with rock salt completely, so make sure to wash their feet and legs after an icy walk. If you think they might have eaten any, it's best to get in touch with your vet because even a small amount can cause some serious problems. Speaking of winter pet poisons, antifreeze is another common thing to watch out for in the colder months. Pets most commonly come across this stuff when it's either leaking from the car radiator or spilled while filling up the container under the bonnet of the car. Now, antifreeze containing ethylene glycol is extremely dangerous for dogs and cats. Even if they've only gotten a lick, it can potentially cause fatal kidney damage. So if your pet has been near a spill, it's important that you wash their paws with soap and water as soon as you can and make sure that any leaks are cleared away. If you think your pet has ingested any antifreeze or you're not sure, then you should contact your vet right away. The sooner they get treatment and get assessed, the better. The good news is that nowadays companies are starting to use alternatives to ethylene glycol that are less toxic to pets, though caution is still extremely encouraged. Finally, it's best to have an emergency pet care kit stocked when you know the weather is going to be bad. If you can't get out on the roads because they're snowy or icy, the worst thing that can happen is not being able to access your pet's food or medications, so make sure that you've always got extra. Similarly, make sure your pet's emergency first aid kit is well stocked.