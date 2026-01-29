Why Won't My Puppy Walk Outside?

Jan 29, 2026

Is your puppy refusing to walk outside? If you’re wondering why your puppy won’t walk outside or how to get your puppy to walk outside with confidence, Certified Dog Trainer Abigail Schulte breaks down seven simple tips to help your pup feel safe, motivated, and ready to explore.

TRANSCRIPT

Do you have a puppy who protests outdoor walks? Don't panic. It's not totally unusual for puppies to resist going on walks. I'm Abby and this is Leia and we're here with Kenchip to talk about some things you can do to get your puppy moving. Start by making sure you have the right walking gear. Many puppies can feel a bit unsure or confused about wearing a leash and a collar, especially when they're not used to it. Puppies need leashes, collars, and harnesses that are sized just for them. For especially small pups, a cat leash might be best. To help them get used to their walking gear, put it on indoors and engage in some play or training while they're wearing it. If your puppy tries to squirm out of their collar or harness, consider a martingo collar. It offers more security and control than a standard flat collar. Though similar in appearance to a normal collar, it offers an extra loop with a little D-ring attached to it that tightens when the puppy tries to pull so that they can't escape. Once they're all geared up, start with short walks, like to the end of the block and back. Keep the pace slow and let your pup go at their own speed. Short walks help many puppies improve their walking skills, while long or fast-paced walks may just be overwhelming for them. For some dogs, walks can feel overwhelming because everything is unfamiliar. So, start with walks around your house where they have more familiarity. Save the trip to the park for later when they've gotten more accustomed to their walks. Another way to help your pup become more excited about walking is to hide a toy or treat along the route so that they can find little treasures as they walk. Just make sure you switch up where you put the little treasures so that they don't get fixated on walking to one destination. If your puppy is a social butterfly, try getting everybody in the house to join you for walks. Their aversion to walks could be that they don't like leaving everybody else behind. You can also try going for walks with a friend who has a pup. They might feel more motivated by a fellow dog friend. And if adding company goes well, it might make them more willing to walk when it's just you two. If your puppy knows a stay cue, you can use that to your advantage here. Ask your pup to stay and then release them with an okay and come and see if they bound forward. Remember to be patient with your puppy. They're experiencing a whole new world for the first time. Keep walk short and sweet, and I know that they'll be up for longer adventures in no time. I hope that some of these tips help you and your pup get out there. Thanks so much for watching. See you next time.