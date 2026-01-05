Why Is My Dog Putting Their Ears Back? 9 Reasons You Should Know

Jan 5, 2026

Wondering why dogs put their ears back or why your pup suddenly goes into “airplane mode”? Certified Dog Trainer Hannah Richter explains the most common reasons dogs pin their ears back and how to read the rest of their body language to understand what they’re trying to tell you.

TRANSCRIPT

Wondering what's going on when your pup's ears go into airplane mode? Let's talk about it. I'm Hannah and this is Bean and Rupert. Let's get into a few of the common reasons for this body language. One of the most common reasons for pulled back ears is to display sadness. In addition to ears pinned back, you may notice a tucked tail, low body language, and light whimpering or whining. One common example of this is when leaving your dog alone. Another common reason is to indicate fearfulness. When your dog is feeling fearful, their fightor-flight response is going into action. Body language signs of fear include cowering, shaking, pacing, self-grooming, and whale eye. You may see this body language if your dog is in a crowded space, around loud noises, or in an environment that is particularly concerning to them. The third most common reason is anxiety. An anxious dog will often exhibit signs of stress, including tremors, lip licking, yawning, pacing, and excessive self-grooming. When your dog is in a situation that is uncomfortable, they are likely to exhibit anxious behaviors. Sadness, fear, and anxiety are the three big ones that you'll want to look out for when you notice pulled back ears. Airplane ears could also be an instinct to protect themselves in dangerous situations. In some cases, your dog may be pinning their ears back to protect their own body. Dogs have a natural instinct to protect their ears, and if they sense danger, they may be putting their ears back as a safety precaution. This body language may also indicate that your dog isn't feeling well. In addition to pinned back ears, your dog may also seem lethargic, have a low appetite, and seem disinterested in activities that they normally seem to enjoy. Sometimes dogs may just be pulling their ears back to hear better. Some breeds, like greyhounds, have ears that are naturally pulled back. If you notice that your dog's ears are back but not pinned to their head, that might also just be their natural ear set. You may also notice that dogs ears are pulled back while they're meeting each other. During greetings, airplane ears are an appeasement behavior and can help to communicate to the other dog that they are friendly. Another time this body language appears in dog communications is during the courting process. Pulled back ears are one of the many expressions that a male dog will use to show a female dog that they are interested. So, there are nine common reasons why your dog may have pulled back ears. As you have learned here, airplane ears can occur for a variety of reasons, and it is important to take in the full picture when assessing why your dog's ears might be pinned back. Thanks for watching. Catch you next time.