Why Does My Cat Follow Me? The Real Reasons Revealed!

Oct 21, 2025

Wondering why your cat follows you everywhere? Founder of The Happy Kitty Rescue, Grace Choi, breaks down the most common reasons cats follow their humans and what you can do if you’re craving some alone time.

TRANSCRIPT

Wonder why your cat follows you around everywhere? I'm Grace. This is Cannoli, Mazy, and Dove. And we're here with Kinship to talk about why your cat is acting like your personal stalker. One of the most common reasons cats follow their humans around is for attention. It might mean they're looking for pets or they might want to play. If they're shadowing you for attention, they might meow at you, nibble on you, jump up to be on the same level, even steal any objects you're using. Another common reason is for food. If they're meowing at you or rubbing against you, those are often signs they're looking for snacks. Some cats just have a larger appetite than others and may feel the need to eat more often throughout the day. If your cat is wellfed, they might be particularly food motivated. Cats quickly learn that their humans dispense their food and treats, so they might be following you around in hopes of you giving them more food and treats. If your cat shows a sudden increase in attention-seeking behaviors, they could be trying to tell you that they don't feel well. They might be following you around more than usual, trying to seek reassurance and comfort from pain. If this isn't typical behavior for your cat, it might be worth taking them to the vet to make sure there isn't any underlying medical condition. So, what should you do if you're looking for a little more alone time? First, make sure all their needs are met. Is their water bowl full? Did you clean their litter box? Did you feed them? If you think that the behavior is attentionbased, make sure you're giving your cat enough dedicated play time. Aim for one 10 to 15 minute play session about once or twice a day at whatever time your cat seems most active. And young cats like Mazi are going to have a lot more energy, so they might need more playtime throughout the day. If you think your cat is following you because they're hungry or might want more food, try offering them a puzzle or a food dispensing toy. These can be really great for cats who are feeling bored or under stimulated. I hope this gives you a little insight into why your cat may be following you around everywhere so you can ensure they're meeting all their needs. Thanks for watching and see you next time.