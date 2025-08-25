What Your Cat’s Tail Is Really Saying

Aug 25, 2025

Ever wondered what your cat’s tail is trying to tell you? Founder of The Happy Kitty Rescue, Grace Choi, explains how to read common cat tail positions and what they mean about your cat’s mood.

TRANSCRIPT

Most people know that when a dog wags her tail, it means they're happy. But what about a cat? Well, a cat's tail can also tell us so much about what they're feeling. I'm Grace. This is Mazy. And we are here with Kinship to talk about a few different cattail positions and what they usually mean. If your cat's tail is sticking straight up, that's usually a good sign. It means that your cat is happy and comfortable and just generally in a good mood. If their tail is sticking straight up, but it's also puffed up with all their hair sticking out like a pipe cleaner, that's usually a sign that they're feeling threatened or startled. This tail position is often paired with an arched back or a hiss. The question mark is when their tail is straight up and the end is curled. This is also another happy one and it usually means they want to interact. When a cat lies down, their tail typically relaxes away from them. But if you find them with their tail wrapped tightly around their body, this could be a sign that they're not feeling well. Make sure they're eating, drinking, and using the litter box like normal. If they're hiding, or just not totally acting like themselves, it might be a good idea to take them into the vet. If your cat wraps your tail around you, that is basically the equivalent of a feline hug. Sometimes it's paired with a friendly greeting like purring or rubbing against you. If your cat is whipping or thumping their tail, that's usually a sign of fear, aggression, or annoyance. It's a warning to say, "Stop what you're doing and stay away." Not every tail movement is a sign of distress. A slow side to side swish often means that they're focused. You might notice them doing this during playtime or when they're looking out a window and stimulated. Small jerky movements like twitching are also common during play, but sometimes it can mean that they're mildly irritated. So, make sure you're looking at the rest of their body language. A cat's tail quivers when they're feeling especially excited or stimulated, like when they see their favorite human or they spot a cat they like. It's a sign of intense focus or affection, like when they're watching prey or enjoying moments with their favorite human. Cats also tend to quiver when they're spraying. So, if you see them doing this around the yard, maybe let them finish what they're doing before you interact. So, these are the handful of tail positions to look out for. Hopefully they give you a little bit more insight to better understand your cat and communicate with them. Thanks for watching and see you next time.