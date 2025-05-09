What is Cherry Eye in Dogs?

May 9, 2025

Have you ever noticed a red, swollen mass in the corner of your dog's eye? It could be cherry eye. Veterinarian Dr. Yvette Huizar explains what cherry eye is, what causes it, and how to treat it to keep your dog comfortable and healthy. While cherry eye isn't usually painful, it can lead to discomfort and potential complications if left untreated. Understanding the signs and treatment options can help ensure your dog gets the care they need. Disclaimer alert: This information is just for educational purposes! Every pet is different, so always talk with your vet or trainer for specific advice on your pet's situation. We don't accept any liability for any loss or injury that occurs as a result of watching videos on our channel. (Fyi: We also don't accept any liability for extra treats given…but we doubt your pet will mind.) (C) Kinship Partners, Inc. All rights reserved.

TRANSCRIPT

have you ever noticed a bump in the inner corner of your dog's eye? it might be something known as cherry eye. I'm Dr. Yvette Huizar and this is Luca today we'll be talking about what Cherry ey is and how it's treated cherry eye is a swollen red nodule in the lower eyelid near the nose or muzzle it might sort of resemble a cherry this is where you would see it it can be permanently out of place or can go in and out the good news is that it isn't generally painful for dogs and it's easy to recognize it's best to treat cherry eye quickly if ignored surgery may be required to prevent permanent long-term eye problems Cherry ey is caused by prolapse of the gland of the third eyelid this happens when the connective tissue that keeps a gland in place weakens this can happen due to chronic inflammation which can be hereditary Ricky calic breeds such as English Bulldogs Boston Terriers and shipus are predisposed to this condition other breeds we commonly see with this condition include American Cocker Spaniels and baset Hounds signs of cherry eyee include a red bulge in the inner corner of the eye pawing at the eye and potential irritation of the eye inability to close the eye completely and sometimes ocular discharge if you think your pet has cherry eye call your Primary Care Veterinarian to make an appointment while it's important to get it addressed as soon as possible it's not an emergency unless your dog is having other issues such as eye pain it is important to get a e-collar or cone on your pet to prevent them from traumatizing their Eye Cherry eye is treated by replacing the gland into its proper position which usually requires surgery cherry eye often affects both eyes there are several different surgery techniques to treat cherry eye your vet May prescribe topical medications for dry eye if needed unfortunately cherry eye is not preventable dogs with cherry eye will usually be affected in both eyes by the age of two the best thing you can do is monitor your pup's health and bring them to the vet if you suspect they have cherry ey your vet can diagnose a problem and start a treatment plan they may refer you to an opthamologist to get the care your pet needs thank you for watching and see you next time