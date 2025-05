‘We decided to name her Fiona’; Couple’s dog gives birth to green Pit Bull puppy

May 14, 2025

One Hancock County couple's pet Pit Bull welcomed a new litter of puppies into the world, but one of the puppies didn't look like the others.

TRANSCRIPT

One Hancock County couple's pet Pit Bull welcomed a new litter of puppies into the world, but one of the puppies didn't look like the others.