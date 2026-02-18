Very Good Dog Crashes Olympic Cross-Country Skiing Event

In the women’s cross-country skiing team sprint qualification, a dog ran onto the course and zoomed with two skiers across the finish line. The good boy's sprint was caught by the photo finish camera.

TRANSCRIPT

(0:00) So I'm going to say that it's domesticated and wants to enjoy the finish as well. (0:06) Hadzic of Croatia across the line. (0:13) Racing to the line there, the crowd clearly enjoying this. (0:18) The biggest cheer of the day is not for any of the skiers so far. (0:25) Is this the highlight reel? Is this the moment? (0:31) Everyone out enjoying the team sprint, how can you not? (0:34) It's not a canine calamity. (0:38) It's the moment that everybody seems to enjoy. (0:42) Look at the crowd, they love this. (0:44) That's true speed down the finishing straight. (0:55) The magnificence of the local wildlife, domesticated. (1:00) There's the pet pooch. (1:03) Chief of competition has come over to handle the guest.