Tom Holland: The Puppy Interview

May 27, 2025

To adopt one of these insanely adorable puppies, head over to Angel City Pit Bulls to learn more!

TRANSCRIPT

- You know what's crazy, you can't have pitbulls in England. They're considered "dangerous dogs" which is just nonsense. Look at this thing, how could you say that this is dangerous? (upbeat music) No, I probably would-- Oh, I know. (upbeat music) We definitely do have a group chat it's called The Holy Trinity. Jacob and I met at Jacob's audition obviously. And, ah (mumbles). Puppies have the best smell. There's just that puppy smell there's nothing like it. We instantly became really good friends and then when I introduced him to my best friend, Harrison it was apparent that we were gonna be really good friends and that sort of sparked this online thing called The Holy Trinity. Sorry that was a terrible answer I can't think right now. I'm too distracted by the cuteness of this little puppy right here. (upbeat music) - Chris Pratt. Because I get tired and he's so big he could carry me around. (upbeat music) Sorry again, I forgot the question I'm just too into these puppies right now. Could we have some more puppies in here? I think we should bring all the other puppies in. And we should definitely rip up the paper. Three movies: Primal Fear, I think, My Cousin Vinny and Spiderman Homecoming so I can reminisce all the good times. (upbeat music) I would choose Atlantis. And what's the character's name? It's like-- whoa! It's not the doctor dude the uh-- You are a little nippy one. Yeah I'd probably play him, the explorer. (bouncy music) Well, I guess you don't really need to ask for advice from these guys cause you can just watch them work and see how the best in the business do it. (puppy whines) (Tom imitates puppy) (bouncy music) ^I would probably be a stunt man. Or a carpenter maybe. All my family are carpenters. Or maybe a puppy wrangler. I seem like I'm pretty good at this. (groovy music) Twinkies are pretty weird. I tried my first Twinkie the other day and it was disgusting and I'll never eat one again. And I actually got a lot of hate online ^for not enjoying a Twinkie. (groovy music) I think "with great power comes great responsibility" is the best quote I can give you. Hey guys, so this lovely interview today the puppies have been brought to us by Angel City Pitbulls and you can pick up one of these incredibly cute and really naughty pitbull puppies. (triumphant music) - [Producer] Thank you so much. - I don't wanna go, guys. (laughter)