Stop Puppy Zoomies! 6 Tricks to Calm Your Pup

Jan 7, 2026

Dealing with a hyper or overexcited puppy? Certified Dog Trainer Abigail Schulte explains how to spot the signs of overstimulation and shares simple strategies to help your puppy calm down, stay happy, and learn healthy self-soothing habits.

TRANSCRIPT

Dealing with a hyper puppy? You're not alone. I'm Abby and this is Leia. Let's get started. First, let's go over some common signs that your puppy might be overexited or overstimulated. Look for behaviors like zooming, nipping, excessive barking, jumping, spinning, or inability to sit. These are always puppies show that they're wound up and may need rest. Now that we know what to look for, let's talk tips. Puppies thrive on structure and consistency, which can help them adopt good behaviors that they'll carry into adulthood. Establishing a regular schedule for meals, potty breaks, and bedtime can be a great first step to help keep your pup calm. Playtime is essential for puppies. It's a great form of exercise that can help tire them out later. It's also a wonderful chance to build a connection with your pup through fun and putting. Another productive way to calm a hyper puppy is to redirect that energy into a puzzle toy or hidden treats and a Kong. You can also provide your puppy with chew toys to help discourage destructive chewing. Playing calming music can also help soo your puppy. Soft, gentle sounds create a relaxing environment and may ease them into a calmer state. Try experimenting with different types of music to figure out what works best for your pup. Lastly, remember to reward calm behavior. Constantly rewarding calm behavior can help them learn to self soothe. If you see your puppy settling down, like Leia here, let them know that's what you like to see. In some cases, calming treats might be helpful in addition to these tips. But they won't do much to calm down a hyper puppy if they haven't had a productive outlet to let out all that energy. Usually, these treats are made with pet safe ingredients like melatonin, CBD, or hemp. But always check with your vet to see what they recommend. Remember that every puppy is unique, so it might take a bit of trial and error to figure out what works best. Thanks for watching and good luck with your bundle of energy. We'll see you next time.