Rosa & Rozalyn | The Kennel Club Hero Dog Award 2025

May 14, 2025

Pomeranian Rosa has played an invaluable role in supporting eight-year-old Rozalyn Merrett, who is a young carer to her brother, Rory. Rory has severe autism, profound learning disabilities and complex needs. While navigating her own childhood, this has taken a toll on Rozalyn’s mental health, including increased anxiety and sleep issues. Welcoming Rosa into the family, who live in Retford, Nottinghamshire, marked a turning point for Rozalyn. Not just a pet, Rosa plays a vital role as Rozalyn’s own ‘doggie carer’, providing her with support, comfort and a sense of independence.

TRANSCRIPT

Rozalyn was a shadow of herself. She was quite anxious. She was having trouble not wanting to go to school, which wasn't like her. She was going off food. We had to have tests for sickness because she couldn't keep food down, and we had a lot of problems around her health, and since getting Rosa, it's like I've got my little girl back Rosa is so special because of our connection, and she's a hero to me. So Rory's got non-verbal autism. He's got global development delay, PICA and severe learning difficulties. It's kind of changed our life completely. Rozalyn kind of shut down quite a lot. She suffered a lot with her anxiety and she just changed really. Rozalyn is a young carer for Rory. She's got so much pressure and so much on at such a young age. She helps a massive amount at home so I rely on her probably a lot more than what I should. Rosa comes into this because she brings Rozalyn's childhood back. Rozalyn has got someone there to either sit and do homework with or read with or play with while I'm occupied with Rory. She is very cheeky. She's a perfect little companion for Rozalyn. She's always waiting for her at the door when she comes in from school. With school and stuff, when I come home, she always makes me happy because I see her, and she just starts jumping up and acts very excited, so it makes me happy. Since getting Rosa, Rozalyn's a lot more outgoing. She wants to take part in activities with Rosa, and she's just a lot more confident and happy. I've been a member of The Young Kennel Club for two and a half years. One day I'd like to compete at Crufts with Rosa because I feel like I've got a connection with dogs. Rosa has allowed me to have Rozalyn back. She's back to being the happy, confident child she was before. The biggest difference is probably how I hope now. Like with Rory I could never cope. Rosa's like helped me. Now I can go out again. I still get worried sometimes because it's hard not to when I've got anxiety, but I feel more happy with her.