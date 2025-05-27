PETLIBRO Infinity DIY Cat Tree | Catstomizable Modular Cat Tree

May 27, 2025

Born for cats nature, Infinity DIY Cat Tree offers any shapes your cats like. Infinite styling to explore with endless DIY fun! DEVOTED LOVE, HASSLE-FREE.

TRANSCRIPT

so so cute such a cutie oh it's cute but it can't stay here why daddy i'm sorry honey our house just isn't designed for a cat. i know maybe we can get a cat tree i don't know i mean you've seen grandma's house those things are just so big and messy and ugly. oh so messy besides you're the one that always calls her a crazy crazy cat lady that's right. mom don't worry honey i know how to deal with your father okay. wow where are you kiddo hi dad hmm a diy modular cat condo with expansion modules coming soon cool right mama said it's nothing like grandma's and we can customize it in any shape we like looks pretty good let's see what we can make wow this looks awesome you guys i think it fits what honey you think yeah i think it fits.