Off Thee Leash | Trailer | Snap Originals

May 27, 2025

It’s been a busy year for rap icon and dog mom, Megan Thee Stallion. And now she’s getting some much deserved “time off” at the Hot Girl Ranch, where her celebrity friends and their pets stop by to catch up, play games, and let loose. Off The Leash premieres February 19, only on Snapchat. About Snap Originals: New original shows from some of the world’s greatest storytellers, with interactive experiences you can step into and share. Comedy. Horror. Reality docuseries. And more. Watch Now. Only on Snapchat.

TRANSCRIPT

what's up it's megan thee stallion aka h town hottie and welcome to off the leash okay y'all i have been working non-stop so i came out here to the hottie ranch to spend some quality time with my babies get back one with nature and get back to my texas roots we shoveling poop but i'm not gonna be on this big old 214 acre ranch by myself i'm bringing some of my celebrity friends and their very babies for an off-the-leash playdate take us to the prom so have you ever been to a painting set i have never been to a pantheon this looks intense i cannot wait to what megan's over i'm leaving no paddy's y'all never seen me like this before hey guys i'm going off the stage off the grid and off the leash