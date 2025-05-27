Mudhoney - Little Dogs (Official Video)

May 27, 2025

Director & Producer: Eleanor Petry Director of Photography: Tyler Kalberg eleanorpetry.com; instagram.com/eleanorpetry Colorist: César Apulche

TRANSCRIPT

I like little dogs I like little dogs Just today, I went out for a walk Guess who came along? That’s right it was a, a little dog I like little dogs I like little dogs Sure they get wound up Yeah they get wound up, but they’re easy to distract Just pick ‘em up or give ‘em a tasty tiny snack They make me happy They make me happy and I laugh when they howl If you let ‘em outside at night, watch out for owls Let’s go to the beach! Little feet scamper across the sands of time Taking four steps or more to each one of mine And I take delight in the joy they get from sniffing on a log In these times of trouble I love a little dog I like little dogs I like little dogs I love my little dog C’mon little buddy C’mon little buddy, let’s go! I love my little dog I love my little dog I love my little dog