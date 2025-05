John Oliver pays tribute to his late dog in Emmys acceptance speech

May 14, 2025

After the solemn walk-off music started playing as John Oliver paid tribute to his late dog during his Emmy acceptance speech, the "Last Week Tonight" host couldn't help but make light of the moment: "I feel like Sarah McLachlan right now."

TRANSCRIPT

THE TEAM IS JOHN OLIVER. >> THANK YOU SO MUCH. THANK YOU TO MY STAFF, SOME OF THEM ARE HERE. OTHERS ARE IN BROOKLYN. I DON'T KNOW THAT THEY'RE WATCHING THIS, BUT I KNOW THAT THEY ARE IN BROOKLYN. WHATEVER YOU'RE DOING, I HOPE YOU ARE HAVING FUN. I'D LIKE TO THANK HBO FOR NOT CANCELING US OVER THE LAST DECADE. THAT WAS NEVER A GUARANTEE. I APPRECIATE IT. PLEASE CARRY ON. I WOULD LIKE TO THANK MY WIFE, KATE, AND OUR KIDS, HUSBAND -- HUSBAND? HIS NAME IS HUDSON. OUCH. OUCH. THAT'S GONNA COME BACK TO HAUNT ME. AND MARZY. I SHOULD HAVE GOT HIS WRONG NOW, BUT I DIDN'T. THANKS TO EVERYONE AT HBO, NINA AND CASEY IN PARTICULAR. I WANT TO THANK THE SILLY ODD DOG. WE HAVE THE MOST FANTASTIC DOG, AND SHE WAS AT OUR WEDDING AND SHE GOT US THROUGH THE PANDEMIC. SHE WAS WITH US FOR TWO PREGNANCIES AND PERFECT CHOICE OF MUSIC. WE HAD TO SAY GOOD-BYE TO HER. IT IS -- I FEEL LIKE SARA McLAUGHLIN RIGHT NOW. THIS -- SHE WAS AN AMAZING DOG. AND -- OUCH. I WOULD GUESS I WANT TO -- THIS ISN'T JUST FOR HER. THIS IS FOR ALL DOGS. ALL DOGS, YOU ARE ALL VERY GOOD GIRLS. YOU ARE VERY GOOD BOYS. YOU ALL.