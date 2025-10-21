How to Train Your Kitten (Yes, It’s Possible!)

Think training is just for your dogs? Well, think again because kittens can actually be trained, too. And it's a wonderful way for you to bond with your kitten. I'm Grace. This is Mazy. And we're here with Kinship to cover a few fun and practical training tips for you and your kitten. The foundation of training a kitten is positive reinforcement. You basically want to reward behaviors that you like to see, whether they're following a cue or doing something naturally, like using a scratching post. When kittens associate positive things like treats or affection with certain actions, they're more likely to repeat those actions. Clicker training is actually one of the most effective ways to train your kitten. Here's how it works. Basically, you use a clicker to mark a behavior that you like to see and then you quickly follow it up with a reward and that way they know exactly what they're being rewarded for. Clicker training can be used for fun tricks like high fives or for helpful behaviors like responding to cues. One of the first easy cues to teach is look at me. Simply make a sound to get your kitten's attention and as soon as they look your way, click and then reward. Over time, add the verbal cue, "Look at me." Look at me. Good boy. Another useful cue is touch, where your kitten learns to touch a target, like your finger, with their nose. This can be a building block for other tricks or games. And you touch. Good boy. Training is also a great way to bond and have fun with your kitten. though. Try to mix in some playtime with some toys that they can pounce or chase. Let them catch the toy to keep things engaging. When training feels like a game, they're way more likely to stay engaged and excited. If your kitten has any behaviors you'd rather not see, like scratching your furniture, remember, do not punish them. Instead, get them a really good scratcher, and when they use it, reward them. Kittens act on instinct. So, if we give them a positive option that meets their needs, they'll naturally just gravitate towards it. Training your kitten is all about patience, consistency, and lots of rewards. With just a little bit of practice, your kitten will be well trained, and you'll have a much stronger bond. Thanks for watching, and happy training.