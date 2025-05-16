How to Exercise Your Senior Pet | Vet Tips

May 16, 2025

Senior cats and dogs may be slower than they once were, but it's still vital to give them ample exercise. In fact, daily exercise (including interactive play) is the best way to keep your older pet's mind and body in tip-top shape. Luckily Dr. Kirsten is on hand to give her top tips for working out your golden oldie! We hope you found this video useful! However, remember that this should not replace advice from your veterinarian. If you're worried about your pet, please contact your veterinarian as soon as possible.

TRANSCRIPT

want to keep your senior pet fit and active? just because they're getting older it doesn't mean that they get to become one with the couch although Jordy would probably like that regular activity is just as important for our senior pets as it is for puppies and adults first of all the right level of activity for your senior dog is going to be personal to them I've seen 10-year-old Labradors who are going on longer walks than six-year-old Terriers so it's up to you it is a partnership with your veterinarian to determine what's safe and comfortable for your dog when your dog turns seven or eight this is when we generally class them as a senior though this may come slightly earlier for larger and giant breeds and slightly later for smaller breeds for example we may note signs of aging in a Chihuahua closer to 10 whereas Great Danes are considered seniors from around the age of six at these points it's common to find that A Pet's exercise limits are lower than before and as pets age it's possible for their metabolism to slow down so it's more likely their joints might experience some discomfort so they can inherently become less active if you notice your pet is slowing down you should get them checked over by your veterinarian to rule out contributing health conditions these might include pain coming from arthritis organ dysfunction like kidney disease or even hearing or sight loss it's also important to follow your dog's lead here if they seem tired or resistant to their regular routine it may mean they're telling you that the exercise is too much or that there's an underlying issue however it is important for their overall health to keep up gentle regular low impact exercise one simple adjustment can be taking them on shorter gentler walks and this could be more frequently if they can manage it or the same number if that's more comfortable keep an eye on the temperature outside when planning your walks as outdoor temperatures will have a greater impact on our seniors I'd be vigilant around the mid to late teens Mark or just below 70 Fahrenheit we know that older pets are at greater risk of overheating and heat stroke the same goes for Colder Weather if it's snowing or icy out then it is okay to switch it out for some indoor Alternatives I would definitely consider getting your senior pup a well-fitting dog coat and booties for winter walking you may also want to consider different types of lower impact activity for your senior dog if you have access to a safe dogf friendly body of water swimming or scheduled hydrotherapy is a great loow impact way to get your dog moving without putting as much strain on their joints dogs can use a lot of energy when swimming so we need to keep these sessions short and sweet many senior dogs are also still puppies at heart so they love to play gentle games of fetch or short burst of playing with their favorite toys at home can be a great form of exercise though you may want to help them avoid jumping or twisting if you can puzzle feeders are another great way that we can get mental stimulation in for these guys as well this goes for our senior kitties to puzzle feeders short burst of play with mous on a string are both great ways for keeping your kitty active as they get older it's important to keep in mind that for some senior dogs and cats especially those with chronic health conditions like arthritis pain relief and Joint support is commonly needed to keep them moving for dogs with these issues it's a good idea to consult your vet on the right type of gentle strength and flexibility exercises that can help their Mobility the right Physical Therapy can help build and maintain strength and muscle mass without causing more discomfort or trauma to the joints this might include some basic obedience training exercises as well on a non-slippery Surface such as sit stand and lie down exercises like these can help tone your older dog's abdominal wall spine shoulders and hips finding an exercise routine that works for them is essential for maintaining muscle mass keeping them at a healthy weight and supporting joint health and don't forget mental stimulation is equally as important for seniors and regular activity is a great way to provide [Music] that