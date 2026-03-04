How to Clean Your Dog’s Teeth the Easy Way

Mar 4, 2026

Wondering how to clean your dog’s teeth? Certified Dog Trainer Abby Schulte breaks down how to tackle bad breath, plaque, and tartar without turning it into a daily battle. From the right tools to realistic alternatives, here’s how to make dental care doable for you and your pup.

TRANSCRIPT

Wondering how to clean your dog's teeth? Well, I'm Abby, this is Harvey, and this is Azula, and we're here with Kinship to talk about how you can reduce your dog's bad breath and clean up tartar and plaque buildup. First things first, let's talk about why it's important to brush your dog's teeth. Studies show that 80 to 90 percent of dogs over the age of three have some form of periodontal disease. So, poor dental health is a real problem for pups. Of course, poor oral hygiene can cause bad breath, but if left untreated, it can lead to pain, infection, or increased risk for other health issues. So, your dog's dental health should be just as important as other parts of their grooming routine, like brushing or nail trims. But it can be a little tricky, so here are some tips. To get started, you'll need a few essentials. First, pick out a toothpaste specifically made for dogs. Human toothpaste often contains an ingredient called xylitol which is toxic to our dogs. You'll also need a dog toothbrush. So, you can use a toothbrush specifically made for dogs, or a baby toothbrush can work, too. The bristles should just be pretty soft. Last, you'll want to have some tasty treats on hand to use as a reward. Before you go in with a brush and toothpaste, let your dog taste the toothpaste. Dog toothpaste comes in a variety of flavors, like beef, chicken, or vanilla, and make sure they like your pick before you go in with the brush. Once you know they like the toothpaste, it's time to try a little brushing. Start by gently brushing the teeth that are easiest to access, just to get your dog used to the sensation. Use a gentle and circular motion to get plaque and debris off the teeth. It's okay to start with the easy teeth in the front and then slowly build up to the cheek teeth. Just focus on brushing the outside surfaces of your dog's teeth. Try to get your dog up to one minute of consistent brushing every day. At first, they may only be able to tolerate it for 10 seconds, and that's okay. It's a process. Be patient and take breaks when needed. Use treats and praise to reward their patience. Ideally, you should brush your dog's teeth every day if they tolerate it, but even three times a week can make a huge difference. If your dog's really not liking the toothbrush specifically, you could try using a finger toothbrush, which is basically this little rubber thing that goes over your finger. That might be a little bit less scary and easier to introduce than an actual toothbrush. Something that can be really helpful is teaching your dog a chin rest. That way, they know that when they rest their chin on your hand, you're just going to gently lift their teeth and brush it. If that's still too much, you might want to try dental spray or gel. These contain enzymes that help reduce bacteria and plaque. You'll apply them directly to the teeth and gums, usually after they eat. You can also adjust their diet to address dental concerns. Some foods have larger kibbles shaped specifically to remove plaque and tartar during chewing. You can get these over the counter or your vet can prescribe one. You can also try dental powder, which you sprinkle on top of any food. One last option is water additives. These are unscented, unflavored additives that contain ingredients to help reduce oral bacteria. Making oral hygiene a regular part of your pup's at-home care routine is a great start, but it's still important to schedule an oral exam with your vet, ideally once a year. This is when all the deep cleaning gets done, just like when you go to the dentist. Your pup will be under general anesthesia for a professional cleaning. The vet will take dental radiographs to examine the roots and make sure everything looks healthy under the gum's surface. Then they'll go in and do a very thorough cleaning to remove all the plaque and tartar from the surfaces and along the gum line. Toothbrushing probably isn't going to be your dog's favorite part of the day, but with lots of patience and practice, your dog will learn to tolerate it in exchange for some tasty treats. It will help them stay healthier and it will save you from having to smell their stinky breath. Thanks so much for watching and we will see you next time.