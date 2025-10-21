How Many Walks Does Your Dog Really Need?

Oct 21, 2025

Ever wonder if you’re walking your dog enough? Certified Dog Trainer Abby Schulte breaks down how to tell if your pup is getting the right amount of exercise.

TRANSCRIPT

Ever wonder if you're walking your dog enough or even not enough? Well, I'm Abby. I'm a certified dog trainer. This is my dog, Harvey. And we are here with Kinship to talk about a few things to consider. First, let's be clear. There's a difference between taking your dog out for a bathroom break and taking them for a walk. Adult dogs like Harvey here should be let out for bathroom breaks at least three times a day. Puppies will need to go out more often, especially during potty training. Ideally, all dogs will be walked at least once a day. Walking is very important for your dog's emotional and physical health. It also promotes bonding, so it's a great opportunity for you and your dog to socialize. There's no hard and fast rule to figure out exactly how many walks your dog needs per day, but there are a few things that you can consider to help find the right balance. Hurting dogs usually need about an hour of exercise per day. On the other hand, low energy dogs or senior dogs may just need a morning and evening walk around the neighborhood. Note your dog's physical condition and fitness. Are they overweight? Do they have any mobility issues? It's important to make walking a priority for overweight dogs. If you know they suffer from arthritis or joint pain, shorter, more frequent walks might be best for them. If your dog pulls persistently or is chasing things on walks, that might be a sign that they need a bigger outlet for pentup energy. aka longer walks. Look for signs of exhaustion when your dog tuckers out on walks. This could be lagging far behind, seeking shade, heavy, uncontrollable panting, or refusing to move on. Take note of when that happens, and be sure to not make walks any longer than that. It's especially important to be mindful of this when it's really hot outside. And remember to provide your pup with ample water and shake breaks. Every dog is different. There is no magic number of walks that you and your pup should be hitting every day, but paying attention to these factors can give you a pretty good idea of how often and how long your dog likes to be out. I hope that this has been helpful. Thank you so much for watching and we will see you next time. You want to go for a walk? Yeah, let's go. Come on, let's go.