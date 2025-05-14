Heelwork to Music Winners Throughout the Years

May 14, 2025

There's nothing quite like dancing dogs to get you in the mood for Crufts Take a look back with us over the last five Crufts events to enjoy each winner from Heelwork to Music

TRANSCRIPT

she's a such a fizzy little dog they have an amazing Bond these two it means so much to these handlers to win this competition see what they've got in store for us today seventh year in the heel work to music finals has come third twice second twice and first twice so let's see we can get a third win for them here certainly keep them in the top three Luc is ready Luc oh I I could happily watch that again and again that's an incredibly inventive routine she always comes up with them Lucy she really is remarkable now the winner of the 2019 no again the 2019 here with to music competition is Lucy G and SK I'm sure you heard that DAV so not again he's very fed up he think to having to present the having the Award presented to Lucy Lucy's not disappointed I can tell you what a beautiful routine what great music the B col now they have won this final twice before haven't they so is it going to be third time looky well that was a lovely precise sophisticated routine trophy so fantastic third win here at CRTs for beautiful routine car Carol yes and it shows the longevity of these dogs we've got two dogs our first and second both 10 years old incredible absolutely incredible so well so enthusiastic still yes still got that enthusiasm that want to work see what they've got in store for us today baby look at me and me what you see you ain't see best of me yet give me time I'll make you the I you it free I can catch the mo in my hand don't you know who I am remember my name I'm going to live forever I'm going to learn how to I feel it com together people will see me I'm going to make you to heaven light up the like a I'm going to live forever baby remember my name Baby Hold Tight cuz you can make it right you can shot me straight to the top mey I'm going to live forever I'm going to learn how to F I feel it coming together people will see I'm going to make it to heaven the like I'm going to live forever baby remember my I'm going to make it to Heaven light up the like I'm going to live forever bab remember my well well done Nikki keeping control of the this busy little collie that she has there they have amazing Bond these two so there is Nikki with Elsa that lovely fizzy red col she's done the double um which is to have won the freestyle yesterday Irene Holt with the lovely Jack and there he is a lovely red and white border col he's 12 years old now they're going to be performing a Latin themed routine last year if you were watching Irene was dressed as a devil so it's very different and that's the beauty about the sport you can really change the the routine each year and off they go I know a dark secluded place a place where no one knows your face a glass a wine a fast embrace it's called herand hide away all you see are silouettes and all you hear are cat Andes late it away holy golden finger bow any place you go meet your uncle Ma and everyone you know but if you go to the spot that I am thinking of you will be free to gaze at me and talk of love just knock three times and whis Below let you and I were sent by Joe then strike a match and you will know do you want to dance with here on I I more Mech me just knock three times and whis Below let you and I were sent by Joe then strike a match and you will know yourand hi way wow what a love controlled routine there from that pairing Jack is is a more sort of serious dog but he's very into his work he's a bit of a workaholic actually he loves to work and uh really lovely controlled performance there from that team using that music nicely be interesting to see how the judges mark we may well see a few tears because uh it means so much to these handlers to win this competition and off we go you don't need money when you're famous they gives you whatever you want Grant suest a pair of new shoes with matching laces perx at she head races with a sour pickle a personal course on a wooden ni look at me I'm the king York suddenly I'm respectable staring right at lousy St and I not pretty it's my city I'm theing watch with a chain twirling my very owned and an indor tur a barers shop haircut the Coss a quarter regular beat for star reporter and punk she's the King of New York I'm the king of New York almost drown in theam she us out and drown Us in ink so let's get drunk fser when you're King I got to be either dead or dreaming cuz look at that P with my face beaming tomorrow they may R fishes in it but I was stop for one whole minute all right w w hey look at me I'm the king of New York wait and see this is going to make of the L in their panties SP shoot gue I let S one pict story Glory by well I said this go was going to be enthusiastic and wasn't she there she's a such a fizzy little dog and uh was really enjoying herself out there and it's one of the few dogs that qualified for not only the H to music today freyle your winner of the CRS he work to music competition 2024 with 7-year-old combine away wildy stream Nikki Hinson so there's Nikki taking her first place Trophy andit and she'll be back later on today well Nikki