Explainer video: House-training Confinement

Jun 26, 2025

TRANSCRIPT

0:00 confinement is a critical part of house 0:02 training success as it keeps your puppy 0:04 safe and manages their freeranging time 0:07 which is when they're most likely to 0:08 have an accident ideally you'll want two 0:11 types of confinement a long-term 0:13 confinement option like a play pen and a 0:15 more short-term option like a crate the 0:18 play pen is great for when you're home 0:20 but unable to actively supervise your 0:22 puppy you can also use play pens if you 0:25 have to leave your puppy for longer 0:27 periods of time than their bladders are 0:29 ready for in this case give them a 0:31 structured potty area within the play 0:33 pen using a pad or a grass patch 0:37 here's a quick trick to judge how long 0:39 your puppy can hold it take their age in 0:41 months as the number of hours then add 0:44 an hour so a 3-month-old puppy would be 0:47 able to hold it for about 4 hours max 0:51 when choosing a crate make sure they 0:53 have enough room to comfortably stand up 0:56 and turn around but not a lot of extra 0:58 space at first the primary use of the 1:01 crate in house training is confinement 1:03 overnight as well as brief daytime rest 1:06 periods and short outings if you don't 1:08 have the play pen set up if your puppy 1:11 is having accidents in the confinement 1:12 areas reduce the space dogs naturally 1:16 don't want to go where they sleep these 1:18 layers of confinement when all put 1:20 together are a framework for teaching 1:22 your puppy to use the bathroom outside 1:24 with the added benefit of minimizing any 1:27 unwanted chewing or destructive behavior