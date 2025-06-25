Easy Tricks to Slow Down Your Dog's Eating

Jun 25, 2025

Is your dog scarfing down meals like it’s a race? Certified Dog Trainer Robert Haussmann explains why fast eating can be risky for your dog and how to slow them down using simple, effective techniques. From easy DIY hacks to enrichment tools like snuffle mats and treat-dispensing toys, these tips will help keep mealtime safe and satisfying. Disclaimer alert: This information is just for educational purposes! Every pet is different, so always talk with your vet or trainer for specific advice on your pet's situation. We don’t accept any liability for any loss or injury that occurs as a result of watching videos on Kinship's channel. (Fyi: We also don’t accept any liability for extra training treats given…but we doubt your pet will mind.)

TRANSCRIPT

Does your dog scarf down their food at every meal? Let's talk about how we can get them to eat a little bit slower. I'm Robert and this is Josie. Let's get into it. So, let's talk about why it's important for your dog to eat slowly. It can lead to different health issues, such as bloat, which is where the stomach turns around and actually cuts off circulation which is very dangerous. It can lead to choking hazards or intestinal obstructions at the very least, it can make them vomit and that's not pleasant for anyone, so slowing them down is always a good idea. People often ask if we can train their dogs to eat more slowly. Maybe sometimes, but it's much easier to establish systems where dogs are able to only eat a little bit of food at a time. Let's talk about a few DIY systems you can set up. For instance, you could put a ball in a bowl with kibble so the dog has to eat around it. You can also use a bowl for this where a smaller bowl is inside a bigger bowl so they have to kind of work their way around it, it sort of slows them down. You can also try scattering the food around a large area so they have to move around to eat each piece. An important note is that this really only works in a house with one dog in it unless they can be separated in different spaces. We want to make sure that we're avoiding any kind of competition over food. Let's talk about some non-DIY options. Some of my favorites would be snuffle mats, lick mats, or hollow toys that you can fill with food and make a little parfait out of for your dog. Not only will this help slow your dog down, it's also mentally enriching for them and gives them something healthy to do with their mouth and their mind. So there you have it. Hope those tips help your dog slow down and savor their food a little more. Thanks for watching, see you next time.