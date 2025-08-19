Dog Won't Take Pills? TRY THIS!

Aug 19, 2025

Wondering how to give a dog a pill without the struggle? Veterinarian Dr. Gabrielle Fadl shares five tried-and-true tips to help your dog take their medication stress-free. Whether you’re hiding the pill in peanut butter, using pill pockets, or asking your vet for other options, this video has something for every dog parent.

TRANSCRIPT

Need some help convincing your dog to swallow their medication? We have some tips that might help. I'm Dr. Gabriel Fattle and this is Torchy. The first tip is to hide the medication in some pets safe people food. Um, this could be some peanut butter, a small piece of cheese, or even cream cheese. something that'll be a little sticky that the pill will stay inside of and you could mask the taste. The piece of food should be big enough to hide the medication, but not too big that there's a risk or concern of choking. You can also try something like a pill pocket, which is a treat with a hole inside of it that you can hide the pill inside of. It's soft and you can mold it around the pill. If that doesn't work, you can try the three treat method, which is a treat with nothing in it, then a treat with the pill inside of it, and then quickly after that, a third treat with nothing inside of it, just so it can mask the taste. If pills are really difficult, you can ask your vet if there's a different formulation available, like a liquid or even a powder you can sprinkle into the food. You can also ask your vet about compoundingarmacies, which will specialty make your pet's medication for them. They can flavor it like things your pet likes like peanut butter or even fish. Sometimes compounding can be a little bit pricier, but often it's the only option for some pet owners because they struggle to get their pet to take their medication. Sometimes just opening their mouth and quickly pilling the dog is an option for some dogs. Uh, it can be a stressful option for some, so it's definitely not for everybody. There are some techniques to help you get your dog to take their medication next time. I hope they help. See you next time.