Dog stolen in Lincoln Park reunited with family

Feb 23, 2026

Two people spotted Charlie in a Target, followed the dog and the alleged thief back to their apartment, then picked up the trail this afternoon as they left for the Jewel in Uptown.

TRANSCRIPT

(0:00) Well, when word went out that Charlie the dog went missing in Lincoln Park, hundreds of (0:06) strangers chipped in with small and large doses of detective work. (0:11) And tonight, he's home. (0:13) The family admits it was a bad idea to tie him up here outside their kid's daycare Friday (0:17) night, but they were shocked when he was taken. (0:19) The thief's movements were tightly tracked by civilian sleuths. (0:24) Two people spotted Charlie in a Target today, followed the dog and the alleged thief back (0:29) to their apartment, then picked up the trail as they left for the jewel in Uptown. (0:34) That's when they called police and the dog's rightful owner. (0:38) Charlie is home with us tonight because of our community. (0:42) It was our friends, our neighbors, the news, the police, but most incredibly, complete (0:49) and total strangers, like hundreds, maybe thousands of complete and total strangers (0:54) that were spreading word across the Internet, reaching out to us with tips. (0:58) This city just showed up for our family in a way that we will never forget and that we (1:03) will always remember to try to try to pay back. (1:07) The family credits Chicago police and social media for equipping people with big hearts (1:12) with the photos and phone numbers needed for today's lovely reunion. (1:16) And how about this? (1:17) The family put out a $5,000 reward for Charlie's return. (1:22) And if you need to know that humanity still exists, the reward was split by two good Samaritans. (1:27) But good Samaritan one gave their money to good Samaritan two because they felt they (1:33) needed the money more. (1:35) Welcome home, Charlie.