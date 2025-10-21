Dog Has Fleas? Here’s How to Treat Them Fast!

Wondering how to get rid of dog fleas naturally? Dr. Gabrielle Fadl explains what fleas are, how to spot them, and the best ways to treat and prevent them using vet-approved and natural remedies.

TRANSCRIPT

Have some questions about treating fleas? Let's talk about it. I'm Dr. Gabrielle Fadl and this is Rory. So, let's do a quick fleas 101. Fleas are small insects that jump and do not fly. They jump on your dog and actually take a blood meal which can make them very itchy, can cause reden skin and in worst cases can cause anemia or a low red blood cell count. So fleas are big enough to see with the naked eye. They're about the size of a pin head and are dark brown or black in color. You can actually see them on your dog if you move their hair out of the way. So you can either brush the hair opposite the way the hair is growing or check areas where they like to hang out. So near the base of the tail or on the belly are really good places to look. You can also use a fine tooth comb or sometimes it's called a flea comb and actually comb the coat and look at the comb afterwards to see if it picks up any fleas. So the best way to avoid fleas altogether is to prevent them. So this can be easily done with a once monthly preventative medication that you can get from your vet or over the counter. In some cases, this is usually given once a month or sometimes every 3 months and does a really great job of keeping the fleas under control. In some cases, an oral preventative might not be recommended for your dog based on certain health conditions and so your vet might recommend a topical alternative instead. I know a lot of pet parents are curious about some natural options, and these don't hurt to try. Some can include apple cider vinegar spray, which you can make at home, dipping a brush in some lemon juice, or lastly, you can try some cedar oil, a couple of drops on a handkerchief that you can place around their neck. If you are dealing with fleas, you're definitely going to have to treat your house. That includes pillows, throws, cushion covers, and if you can dry them on the highest setting possible to kill any fleas. You can try a product called dietimmacous earth. It is a white silica based powder that is naturally occurring. You sprinkle it on the carpet and once it comes into contact with the fleas, it kills them. You can usually find this product at a pet store or a feed store. Just make sure you're looking for the food grade kind, not the pool filter kind. You can let this product sit on any non-washable furnishings for about 24 to 48 hours before vacuuming it up. After you're done, make sure you're emptying your vacuum canister outside. Dietimmacous earth can also be sprinkled on your lawn in areas where your dog likes to hang out frequently. If you can't seem to find dietimmacous earth, you can use equal parts of baking soda and salt, which has a similar effect. If you're noticing fleas on your dog, it's never a bad idea to get them checked out by your vet. Fleas can become an issue pretty quickly if left untreated. Especially if your dog is super itchy or uncomfortable, I would bring them in to get evaluated. Fleas are no fun, but with some work, it's possible to get a flea free dog and home. Thanks for watching. We'll see you next time.