Crate Training Made EASY for Your Puppy

May 14, 2025

Certified Dog Trainer Robert Haussmann shares tips to help you crate train your pup with confidence. From choosing the right crate to handling potty breaks and those heartbreaking cries, this video covers everything you need to know to make crate training smoother for both of you.

TRANSCRIPT

trying to figure out this whole crate training business? Well you came to the right place. I'm Robert and this is 5-month old Rottweiler puppy Cookie Bear And we are going to show you how to get started Before we get into any how-tos let's talk about what crate training is and why it's important So a lot of times people see the crate and they view it as a cage or some place for punishment but it should really be more of a den or like a bedroom for your dog where they can go they know that they can take a little time for themselves rest and relax and feel safe So let's get started First off choosing a crate Crates come in different sizes and shapes This is a wire crate They sell them in different materials wood plastic Find one that makes sense for your budget and for your space Uh as far as your dog is concerned they should be able to get in turn around lay down Uh you don't want to give them so much space where they can urinate and defecate in the back and sleep in the front You want to make sure that it's not so tight that they can't move at all Again they should be able to get up turn around and lay back down So if you have a dog like Cookie Bear uh she's going to grow and she's going to need a different size crate when she's older So we start with a crate that fits her right now and we'll end up getting another crate when she gets bigger that will be her forever crate Once you've selected the right crate for your dog it's time to make it cozy and comfortable for them to get into So this could be blankets or towels or if your dog is a big chewer and a shredder and you're worried they're going to swallow a chunk of that then they make crate beds or crate mats that might be a little bit sturdier and a better choice for you You want to make sure your dog is 100% comfortable getting in and out of the crate and they're excited to be in there cuz they know that's what their special good is going to be before you close the door A dog who's unsure could feel trapped inside You want to make sure that they have context for it and are comfortable with it Once your dog has been properly introduced to the crate and is excited to spend a little alone time in there with the door closed make it a routine Nap time meal time and especially bedtime For bedtime I suggest the crate is next to your bed close to your bed so you can hear what the dog is doing Are they in distress Do they need to take a bathroom break But also the dog knows you're nearby and they can be comfortable being in the dark space with you If you would like the dog to sleep somewhere other than your room gradually move the crate further and further to the door of your bedroom eventually into the hallway and slowly into the den or living room or wherever you want them to sleep Just remember that as a starting point dogs typically want to be close to you when they sleep Covering the crate can help block out noise and light and trigger a dog to understand that it's a place for rest So how do you handle potty breaks I would say knowing what your dog needs is the first move and that would mean making a chart of when the dog eats and drinks and when the dog needs to use the bathroom You want to be sure you're in the right place at the right time being in the crate with a full bladder or bowel could spell disaster and have your dog uh eliminating in their crate So if you know when they need to use the bathroom that gives you an opportunity to get out ahead of it and bring them to the appropriate place at the appropriate time So what if your puppy won't stop crying in the crate While a certain amount of crying might be expected most puppies have serious case of FOMO I would want to make sure that we are not stressing the dog out and making the crate a negative experience Remember that means maybe go back a step reintroduce some treats in the crate make sure that the crate is a positive experience before you're locking them in If you're going to be crating your dog in your absence make sure you're giving a little bit of lead time You don't want your dog to associate the crate with you leaving or they could develop a bad taste in their mouth about it Maybe put them in with something special to chew uh about a half hour before you go anywhere Same thing when you come home Unless you know the dog really has to urinate or defecate uh let them have a little hang time in there before you come and get them You want your dog to learn to relax before and after you leave and return home On a final note never leave your dog in the crate with anything they can swallow Anytime you put something for them to chew or eat in the crate it should be uh maybe a stuffed toy with some food inside so that they can dissect it but there's no pieces they can chew off and swallow That's really important especially if you're leaving your dog alone So there's a beginner's guide to crate training Remember it's a process Don't get discouraged if your dog doesn't take to it right away It's going to take some time Good luck See you next time