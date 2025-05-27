Buzzy Lee - Cinderblock (Official Music Video)

Production Company: Dalmatian Cow Productions Co-Directors: Sasha Spielberg, Christina Jobe Producer: Elisa Ruiz PA: Aaron Park PA: Nick Nolfe DP: Justin McWilliams 1st AC: Kevin Pontrelli Gaffer: Em Shafer Key Grip: Annie Dean-Ganek Dolly Grip: Eddie Saucedo Grip Assistant: Carlos Vilchez Make Up: Edwin Sandoval Hair: Audur Jonsdottir Choreographer: Stephanie Zaletel Dogs: Lucy, Parker, Rocco, Twitch, Priscilla Flamingo: Peggy Benays Bird & Animal Rentals Studio Animal Services Certified Animal Safety Rep: Aiesha Colvin American Humane Certified Post Production Company: Legion Post Editor: Sam Zarrin VFX: Alex Goyette Color: Jack Tashdjian

TRANSCRIPT

You had me in your hands I tried to stop You watched me fall and fall again You drank it up In the beginning You were my end That’s when the sidewalk started cracking Darkness came in I’m no cinderblock I’m no cinderblock The second you blow Is the second I crumble I’m no cinderblock I’m no cinderblock The second you blow Is the second I crumble Touchdown you put me in a new place Beyond beyond Before I got another taste You took it all I’m no cinderblock I’m no cinderblock The second you blow Is the second I crumble I’m no cinderblock I’m no cinderblock The second you blow Is the second I crumble I’m no cinderblock I’m no cinderblock The second you blow Is the second I crumble I’m no cinderblock I’m no cinderblock The second you blow Is the second I crumble I’m no cinderblock (Ahh) I’m no cinderblock (Ahh) I’m no cinderblock (Ahh) I’m no cinderblock (Ahh)