billy the hero cat

Jun 22, 2025

A cat has saved its owner's life - while she was having a HEART ATTACK. The kitty pounded its paws on Sam Felstead's chest and saved her. Full Story here: https://www.birminghammail.co.uk/news... #animals #cat #savelife #birmingham #cute #cutebaby #baby Follow us on our Social Media channels: Facebook: / birmingham.live Instagram: / birmingham.live TikTok: / birmingham.live Twitter: / birmingham_live Download our APP: App: https://www.birminghammail.co.uk/apps/ Find out the latest happening in Birmingham: Website: https://www.birminghammail.co.uk/ If you have a story tip or something you feel we should be investigating, you can email bmailsocial@trinitymirror.com LIKE | COMMENT | SUBSCRIBE | SHARE #Birmingham #WestMidlands #UKNews #NewsOutlet

TRANSCRIPT

it was the early hours of last monday 0:02 morning and it just meowing me out and 0:04 meowing which he doesn't do because he's 0:06 a quiet cat and he jumped on top of me 0:08 wouldn't leave me and he woke me up 0:10 but 0:12 um i just woke up in a sweat and my arms 0:14 were really heavy and yeah it was really 0:16 painful and my back was hurting 0:18 and it was just the fact that i was 0:20 sweating and he woke me up 0:22 and she doesn't do that normally because 0:23 he doesn't like me 0:25 he's not normally he's more my mom's cat 0:27 so he would have done it to my mum i 0:29 think more but he was just the fact that 0:31 he was meowing and jumped on me and sat 0:33 on me wouldn't leave me 0:35 well i think he saved my life just 0:36 because when i got to hospital he told 0:38 me i was having a heart attack 0:40 and if i hadn't woken up or if he hadn't 0:43 woken me up i don't think i'd have woken 0:45 up for another few hours when my alarm 0:47 went off for work 0:49 yeah so he's i think he's saved my life 0:52 just by waking me up 1:06 you