An Introduction to StreetVet - Protecting the human-animal bond

May 16, 2025

Watch this video to find out more about StreetVet, a multi award-winning registered charity delivering free essential veterinary care and services to the pets of people experiencing homelessness in multiple locations across the UK.

TRANSCRIPT

it was just having another heartbeat on my side, you know? it was like just the focus of my life and he just became everything. and the thing that you can do in a concert room we can do on the streets as well, for us it's all about creating best practice for looking after people and their pets on the street. I'm just a person helping an animal an intern helping their human thank you they don't just save the animal they say they understood and I can never say thank you enough of that foreign