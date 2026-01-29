7 Easy Ways To Earn Your Cat's Trust (and Keep It!)

Jan 29, 2026

Wondering how to get a cat to trust you or warm up to you faster? Founder of The Happy Kitty Rescue, Grace Choi, breaks down simple ways to earn a cat’s trust, build a better bond, and help them feel comfortable and safe around you.

TRANSCRIPT

There's nothing more rewarding than earning a cat's trust. But how do you truly get a cat to really like you? I'm Grace and I'm here with my three cats. We've got Dove, Joey, and Canoli. And we're here with Kinship to go over a few ways you can win over just about any cat. The number one rule with a new cat is to respect their space. Being a space invader is a common way to lose out on a cat's good feelings towards you. Let your cat come to you instead of you rushing towards them and avoid picking them up immediately. You want to respect their space and kind of just go at their own pace when it comes to physical contact. Let them take the lead. Study up on a cat's body language so you know how to tell when your cat is feeling tense, afraid, or on edge. Some common signs that a cat is feeling fearful or anxious include a crouched posture, flattened ears, wide eyes, a puffed up tail, and slow or tense movements. If you spot any of these body language cues, do not approach them. You only want to interact with them when they're feeling relaxed and comfortable with what you're doing. If you've gotten to the point where they're headbutting you or rubbing against you, that's a really good sign they're ready to be pet. Now it's time to figure out which spots they like the best. Most cats enjoy pets on their ears, on the chin and cheeks, and on the back of their neck. If you're just getting to know a cat, it's a good idea to stick to these areas. Once you two are a bit more comfortable, you can try petting them along the back of the spine. Remember, petting a cat is very different than petting a dog. Cats tend to prefer gentle strokes, light pressure, and slow, long movements with your fingers. They usually don't like firm pressure, belly rubs, having their feet touched, or being pet against the direction of their fur. Playing with cats is one of the best ways to establish trust. Try using a toy that they can hunt or chase. Just make sure you let them catch them every once in a while, otherwise they might start to feel frustrated. Cats prefer consistency, so try to stick to what they're used to. If they're used to you feeding them at certain times throughout the day, try to stick to that schedule. And same with playtime. Sometimes the best way to get a cat to trust you is to create a safe space for them to retreat to somewhere where no one else in the household can disturb them. And if they know they have this space, it actually might go a really long way in creating trust with you. Building trust is far easier than regaining it after a setback. Once your cat loses confidence in you, it can be really tough. So, try to avoid anything that might upset them. If you know that they don't like being picked up, don't do it. If they don't like being pet in certain areas, respect their boundaries and don't force it. Remember, cats move at their own pace. Building trust with a cat will likely be a slow and steady process. Just try to move at whatever speed they feel comfortable with, and hopefully you'll be best friends in no time. Thank you so much for watching and catch you next time.