And when that habit can become an issue, according to experts

My dog Joey loves playing with random household items – from empty yoghurt pots to bags, but especially wrapping paper. He has to smell and explore every single scrap (and sometimes shred them all to pieces). My friend’s cat, Freya, is equally obsessed with wrapping paper and the moment a piece is left unattended, Freya goes in for the ‘kill’. She will wrap it around her paws, sniff it, knead it, lick it... the same goes for all sorts of materials, from paper to plastic bags.

With the holidays approaching, festive wrapping paper is making an appearance, and most pets cannot get enough. But why are they so obsessed? And when does playing or sitting on wrapping paper become an issue (other than for you on Christmas Eve when you‘re trying to do last minute wrapping)? We spoke to two experts to find out when this game can verge on the danger zone.

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Hop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools and special deals – all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice

Behavioural reasons why your pet loves wrapping paper

There are a few reasons for the wrapping paper obsession. Number one, and most likely, is that pets are naturally curious about new things and textures. It could also be an attention-seeking behaviour opens in new tab to earn a response from their pet parent. Any response from a human, be it laughter, petting, to even chasing them away, is at least some sort of attention, explains Shannon Kenny, CPDT-KA, a professional dog trainer with Woofz opens in new tab , a puppy and dog training app.

Pets are attracted to new textures and sounds, and seek out sensory experiences, explains Dr Aimee Warner, resident veterinarian at Waggel opens in new tab . “Wrapping paper is exciting for them to step onto. Cats love the crinkling sound paper makes, while dogs have an instinct to sit or lie on something that smells new or different.”

“Wrapping paper is likely a novel object for many pets, as it crinkles, it has a different texture, and it could be exciting!” says Shannon. “Comfort-seeking behaviours (like denning) is common for cats. But it could just be normal exploration as well!” she adds.

Boredom or a lack of stimulation could also explain wrapping paper obsession, especially if the pet is also chewing, shredding, or escalating attention-seeking behaviours, says Shannon.



“Dogs are less influenced by visual shapes, but do react strongly to changes in texture and scent,” says Dr Warner.

“Interacting with wrapping paper could potentially fall under the category of displacement behaviour, opens in new tab which is when a dog performs a normal but out-of-context action because they are experiencing conflicting emotions, frustration or stress,” says Shannon.

“They could also interact with it because it’s an object that makes them nervous, the same way that we may fixate on a spider in the house even though they can be scary,” adds Shannon.

The science behind why your pet loves wrapping paper

Sensory stimulation (like your dog might be getting from the wrapping paper) is so important for the ongoing well-being of dogs. In fact, a 2018 study opens in new tab conducted on shelter dogs showed that not having access to sensory stimulations can lead to dogs developing “abnormal behaviours as maladaptive coping strategies”. Which in turn, can “drastically” decrease their adoptability.

For cats, sitting on paper is a great way to warm themselves up by separating their bum from the cold floor. Studies opens in new tab have shown that the ideal thermoneutral (meaning staying warm while doing nothing) temperature for cats is between 30 and 38C, while for dogs it’s between 20 and 30C. As most humans don’t keep their homes at these temperatures, they may seek out extra warmth, and paper makes for a great insulator.

It has been well documented that both dogs opens in new tab and cats opens in new tab rub on objects to release pheromones and mark an area as their territory, which can also apply to wrapping paper and any other objects in the home.

What wrapping paper is unsafe

Generally speaking, pets sitting or rolling around on wrapping paper is harmless fun. The issue arises when pets start chewing, eating or shredding the paper, explains Dr Warner.

“If heavily dyed, coated or glittered, the paper can cause stomach upset. Repeated attempts to eat paper can also point to an underlying issue, such as gastrointestinal upset or anxiety, so it needs to be monitored,” she says.

Some unsafe gift wrapping elements include the following:

Glitter : the microparticles can irritate the mouth and digestive tract or cause infections.

Metallic or foil wrapping paper : it can cause cuts when torn.

String, ribbon, tinsel and yarn: can cause intestinal blockages when ingested. It’s particularly hazardous for cats, as it may cause foreign body intestinal entrapment that will require surgery.

Staples, small plastic bows, bells, battery parts: can cause intestinal blockages, internal lacerations or act as choking hazards.

Tape and sticky adhesives: can get stuck to the pet’s fur.

Dogs vs cats: who loves wrapping paper more?

“I think this depends on individual personalities of the pets,” notes Shannon, who has a cat but studies canine behaviour in-depth. “I am likely to be biased! I would consider the age of the animal, individual preference, prior reinforcement and previous behaviour around novel objects to make this determination.”

Various studies show that for cats, the crinkling sounds make them think of the paper as prey, which is likely why they notice it and ‘attack’ it. That’s the case even for indoor cats opens in new tab , who have never hunted. Overall, it’s about the sensory experience opens in new tab (tactile, auditory and visual) as well as the prey-like movement and sound.

“Dogs will most likely paw or chew on paper rather than just sit on it,” says Dr Warner.

Should you let your pet continue interacting with wrapping paper?

When supervised, playing with wrapping paper is a generally harmless behaviour, but you have to ensure you can stop them from chewing or tearing the paper, and always keep ribbons and tapes out of reach, says Dr Warner.

“If supervised play is allowed, be ready to intervene before chewing starts,” warns Shannon. “Do not leave ribbon, tinsel, string or small attachments within unsupervised reach. Remove or cut ribbons off gifts left where pets can access them,” she adds.



“You can always give crinkle mats as an alternative, as they provide the same ‘feeling’ while being safer. For dogs, provide cardboard puzzle boxes and treat-dispensing toys to keep them occupied,” says Dr Warner.

Signs to look out for that should prompt a vet visit

If your pet shows any of the following signs after a session with the wrapping paper, take them to the vet without delay, especially if they have a tendency to chew on objects:

Vomiting

Gagging, drooling, or signs of choking

Lack of appetite

Abdominal discomfort, pain or a distended, hard belly

Lethargy, weakness, or collapse

Irregular bowel movements or straining when passing stool

Difficulty breathing

“If your pet likes to be close to you and you’re busy with gift-wrapping, give them a special spot where they can keep cosy with their toys and blanket. Having this safe zone is better as it allows you to keep them close without the safety risk,” says Dr Warner.

References

Pedretti, Giulia, et al. “Appeasement Function of Displacement Behaviours? Dogs’ Behavioural Displays Exhibited towards Threatening and Neutral Humans opens in new tab .” Animal Cognition, vol. 26, Jan. 2023, https://doi.org/10.1007/s10071-023-01742-9.

Riggio, Giacomo. “A Review on the Effects of Sensory Stimulation in Shelter Dogs opens in new tab .” Dog Behavior, vol. 4, no. 1, June 2018, pp. 25–35, https://doi.org/10.4454/db.v4i1.71.

Dr Aine Seavers MVB MRCVS. “The Heat Is On: The Feline TNZ opens in new tab .” Veterinaryirelandjournal.com, 2023, veterinaryirelandjournal.com/small-animal/333-the-heat-is-on-the-feline-tnz.

Kokocińska-Kusiak, Agata, et al. “Canine Olfaction: Physiology, Behavior, and Possibilities for Practical Applications opens in new tab .” Animals, vol. 11, no. 8, Aug. 2021, p. 2463, https://doi.org/10.3390/ani11082463.

Kira Ramdas DVM. “Feline Scent-Marking: Cat Communication - TVMF. opens in new tab ” Texas Veterinary Medical Foundation, 27 Aug. 2024, www.tvmf.org/articles/feline-scent-marking-cat-communication/.