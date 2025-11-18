If you’ve ever found yourself apologising to a stranger while your dog is proudly peeing in the worst possible spot, knocking over a priceless ornament, or enthusiastically greeting them with muddy paws, you’re in very good company.

Every dog parent – no matter how experienced – has at least one story that still makes them cringe and laugh in equal measure. I myself, (yes, a professional behaviourist) recently found myself paying double the cost of a book (that I didn’t even want) in an embarrassed attempt to apologise for my dog stealing a tuna sandwich from some kids at a jumble sale.

The truth is, dogs are wonderfully imperfect – they aren’t robots, and thank goodness for that, because those moments of individuality and personality so often become the stories we end up sharing at parties for years.

It’s important to remember that these ‘embarrassing’ moments are usually just harmless blips. If your dog pooed on someone’s lawn or, well, on someone’s shoe, it doesn’t automatically mean something is wrong with your dog. Many toileting mishaps happen because a dog is excited, overwhelmed or unsure in the environment – they simply have a physical response to their emotions. And when something gets broken? Nine times out of ten it’s an accident: a wagging tail with too much enthusiasm, a slippery floor or a curious nose giving something a little too much encouragement.