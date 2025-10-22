If you’re on the feline side of TikTok, you might have noticed a battle of male vs female cats, all related to their personality. You may have seen people comparing their cats, joking that ‘boy cats’ are goofy, affectionate and eager to please, whereas ‘girl cats’ are more aloof and judgmental.

The most popular opens in new tab of these opens in new tab videos opens in new tab are getting over a million views and hundreds of thousands of likes. They’re not intended to be taken seriously, of course. But, if people are exposed to this kind of bias, could it affect adoption rates? And can these stereotypes be backed by science?

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Hop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools and special deals – all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice

Ultimately, sex is one factor of many. Age, breed and the length of time a cat has been living in a home all influence their behaviour and personality. We spoke to vets and behaviourists to separate fact from fiction – things aren’t as simple as you might expect.

What TikTok gets wrong (and right) about cats

The viral videos usually begin by showing a male cat being silly and affectionate paired with a wholesome audio clip before switching to a female cat. Often, the audio changes to a female voice giving an insult, suggesting that they aren’t as friendly and loving.