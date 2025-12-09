Are Pine Cones Dangerous to Dogs?

Have you ever been out for a walk and found your dog snuffling around under a pine tree, only to emerge moments later with a cone in their mouth? Throughout autumn and winter these seed pods are everywhere, be it in the garden, on the forest floor or even in our homes as we use them for Christmas decorations during the holiday season. As a pet parent you’re probably wondering whether or not you should be letting your dog chew on this tempting spiky ball or whether you should be trying to stop them eating something that is harmful.

Main takeaways Pine cones are not toxic to dogs, but can still pose significant dangers and are not a safe chew toy.

The biggest risk is of intestinal blockage, which can require life-saving surgery.

Pine cones can be a choking hazard or get stuck in the nose.

More mild tummy upset symptoms can be seen from inflammation and damage to the tissues of the mouth, stomach and intestines.

If your dog has eaten a pine cone, whether whole or partial, it’s best to contact your vet.

If you have a dog that likes chewing, it’s best to ensure your Christmas decorations do not have pine needles or pine cones in them.

Are pine cones bad for dogs?

Yes, vets consider pine cones to be bad for dogs. They are not poisonous, but pine cones can be bad for dogs if chewed, because their hard woody outsides cannot be broken down by the dog’s digestive system. They can get stuck in the mouth or nose (causing pain and infection), irritate the stomach lining and intestines (causing vomiting and diarrhoea) or become stuck in the stomach and intestines. If this happens, your dog will need life-saving surgery to remove the pine cone before it causes the wall of the intestines to break apart. Some dogs can even choke on the pine cone as it is hard to swallow and can get stuck in the mouth or airways. All in all, there are much safer things for your dog to chew!

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Hop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools and special deals – all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice

Can dogs eat pine cones?

Pine cones are made of seeds (sometimes called pine nuts) attached to scales, which are the hard woody parts that create the pointed cone shape we all recognise. The seeds themselves are not toxic to dogs, but the scales are not digestible. They can therefore cause damage to the inside of the dog’s mouth and intestines if eaten (whether whole or in bits), or in the worst case scenario get stuck and cause a blockage.

Potential risks of pine cones

The risks to your dog from pine cones come from eating or breathing in the whole cone or chewed up parts of it, because the woody material cannot be broken down easily. The cone can get stuck across the roof of the mouth, stuck in the teeth or cut the gums and tongue. Sometimes small pieces can be breathed in through the nostrils when sniffing in the undergrowth. Pieces can also end up in the nose if they get accidentally moved into the back of the nasal passages behind the soft palate and tongue as a dog chews. If swallowed, the cone can cause cuts and damage to the delicate stomach and intestine lining, and at worst can get stuck and cause a blockage. Blockages (or ‘foreign bodies’), left untreated can cause serious health issues that need life-saving surgery.

Signs your dog has eaten a pine cone

If the pine cone is in the nose and airways you may see:

choking

sneezing and snorting

shaking their head from side to side

If the pine cone is in the mouth you may see:

drooling

foam coming from the mouth, maybe with some blood

chomping the teeth

reluctance to let you look in the mouth

If a pine cone has been swallowed you may see:

vomiting; sometimes straight after food, sometimes many hours afterwards

bringing up water

reduced appetite

your dog becoming subdued and not wanting to play

normal poos still being produced, but also maybe diarrhoea

What to do if your dog has eaten a pine cone

Hopefully you have trained your dog from a young age to allow you to open their mouth for you on cue, so that if you see them eating a pine cone you can retrieve it before it gets swallowed.

If you are worried it is stuck, get straight to your vet (or their out-of-hours provider) and give them a call as you do so they know you are coming and can be prepared.

If you know your dog chewed a bit of pine cone recently, and you’re now seeing vomiting and diarrhoea or a change in appetite, make an appointment with your vet (for the same day if possible) so they can see if treatment is needed.

Tips to stop your dog from eating pine cones

Pine cones smell really good to dogs, and many of them enjoy crunching on their interesting texture. Here are some tips to make them less appealing:

If you know your dog is a pine cone lover, try and keep walks away from areas where there are lots of them during autumn and winter.

If this is not possible, keep them on a lead in areas with lots of cones.

Provide something more interesting than a pine cone before you come across them! Perhaps your dog would like to carry a tennis ball, or do some connection training with you instead.

Train your dog with the ‘drop!’ cue and make sure they are happy for you to open their mouth and look inside.

For serial offenders, train your dog to wear a basket muzzle (one they can pant in) so that they can enjoy a walk but not eat what they shouldn’t!

Bottom line: are pine cones safe for dogs?

Pine cones are not safe for dogs (even though they are not poisonous) as they can cause damage to delicate tissues and even result in choking or intestinal blockage. You should not allow or encourage your dog to play with or chew pine cones to avoid these risks. If this is something they struggle with, consider walking in places where you will not find them or train your dog to wear a muzzle.

Frequently asked questions

Can dogs chew on pine cones?

Dogs like to chew on pine cones, but this should not be encouraged due to the risk of health problems that come from the dog breathing in or swallowing the woody material that can’t be digested.

Can eating pine cones lead to health problems in dogs?

Yes, dogs eating pine cones can lead to health problems including choking, stomach upsets, vomiting and intestinal blockage.

Can dogs eat acorns?

No, dogs should not eat acorns as the tannins inside them are toxic to dogs. In small amounts they can cause stomach upsets, but in large numbers they can cause liver and kidney failure.

Are pine trees toxic to dogs?

Whilst pine trees are not in themselves toxic to dogs, all parts of the tree can cause digestive issues if chewed, including the cones, needles, bark, resin and sap. It is not a good idea to allow your dog to eat or chew any part of a pine tree or decorations made from them.



