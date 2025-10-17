So Your Dog Met a Hedgehog – Now What?
The prickly truth on spikes and safety
There’s nothing more delightful than soaking in the autumnal colours on daily dog walks but those golden piles of leave also create the perfect hiding spot for one of the UK’s most beloved (yet prickliest) wild residents: the hedgehog.
If your curious pup has ever stumbled upon one, you’ve probably wondered, “Can those sharp spikes actually hurt my dog?” While hedgehogs look irresistibly cute, their protective spines (or quills) can cause more than a little discomfort for an inquisitive nose. In this guide, we’ll explore the risks, what to do if your dog gets pricked and how to keep both animals safe on your autumn adventures.
Can hedgehog spikes hurt dogs?
When threatened, a hedgehog will curl into a tight ball, making its spikes (also called quills or spines) a natural defence mechanism. Clever, right? Although hedgehog spikes are short, multiple quills can still hurt if they puncture your dog’s skin.
Hedgehog quills are made of keratin, which is the same material as our nails. They can cause mild puncture wounds, scratches or abrasions, particularly around sensitive areas on your pup like the nose, lips and paws.