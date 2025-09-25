It’s that time of year many adore, when dazzling autumn colours surround us, darker nights draw in and crisp mornings take us by surprise. Our canine companions seem to share our excitement, breathing in the fresh air and bounding into every walk with enthusiasm. As they race through golden leaves and sniff along the ground, there’s one autumn regular that we need to pay closer attention to: the acorn.

While they may seem harmless, these seasonal nuts (along with conkers) can pose hidden risks and be surprisingly dangerous. Find out why acorns can be dangerous for dogs, what symptoms to look out for and how you can keep your loyal pup safe during those cherished autumn walks.

Main Takeaways Acorns contain tannins a chemical compound that is toxic to dogs.

Mild poisoning can cause tummy issues like drooling, vomiting, diarrhoea and abdominal pain.

Severe cases may lead to breathing problems, tremors, collapse, a rapid heart rate and in extreme cases kidney or liver failure.

Acorns are also a choking hazard and can block the intestines if swallowed whole – seek immediate veterinary attention if you think your dog may have ingested acorns. Prompt intervention is vital for a positive outcome.

Are acorns poisonous to dogs?

Yes, acorns can be poisonous to dogs. They contain tannins, which may cause stomach upset, vomiting and diarrhoea, and in larger amounts can lead to serious complications such as kidney or liver damage. Puppies and smaller dogs are especially vulnerable. Prevention is the best protection so always keep a close eye on your dog during autumn walks, teach them to avoid picking up acorns, and contact your vet immediately if you suspect they’ve eaten any.

Can dogs eat acorns?

No, dogs should be discouraged from eating acorns. Even small amounts can cause stomach upset, and larger quantities may lead to poisoning due to the tannins they contain. Acorns also pose a choking hazard or risk of intestinal blockage, especially in smaller dogs.