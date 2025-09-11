Hours of fun for you, less so for your dog

There is nothing that demonstrates autumn more vividly than a horse chestnut tree draped in a cloak of auburn leaves. Any child growing up in the English countryside will know that, scattered around its base, they will find hours of entertainment in the form of conkers. Whilst being the source of fun and competition for children and adults alike, these seeds also hold a certain allure for dogs. Consequently, it is important for dog lovers to be aware that these shiny brown seeds could spell disaster for our four-legged friends.

Main Takeaways Conkers are toxic to dogs, they can cause vomiting, intestinal blockages, neurological issues, and in rare cases, death.

Early intervention is vital. If a dog swallows a conker, contact your vet immediately – treatment may include IV fluids, anti-sickness medication, or surgery, with bills exceeding £2,000.

Avoid areas with horse chestnut trees, keep dogs on leads, don’t let them play with conkers, and use dog-safe toys instead.

Vets have issued a warning opens in new tab that September marks the beginning of their busiest season for poisoning cases, as parks and pavements become littered with fallen seeds. They caution that ingestion can lead to stomach problems, vomiting or intestinal blockages, with treatment sometimes costing as much as £2,000. The PDSA said: “Conkers and acorns spotted along your muddy stroll are a sign that autumn has officially arrived! While they can be great for your autumn crafts, or for kiddies to collect, they are toxic to doggies – serious cases of poisoning are rare, but they can cause stomach problems, vomiting and intestinal blockages.”

What are conkers?

Conkers are the seed of the horse chestnut tree and come encased within spiky, green or brown armour. They should not be confused with the sweet chestnut, which also grows in England and whose seeds look similar. The sweet chestnut is perfectly safe for both dogs and humans to eat. Avoid disaster this autumn by learning to differentiate between the two with these handy tips.

The horse chestnut tree has large hand-shaped leaves whereas the sweet chestnut has a long, single serrated leaf. The casing around the seed of the horse chestnut has large spikes protruding from it, with gaps in between, whereas the sweet chestnut is coated in a fuzz of hedgehog-like spines. The horse chestnut seed usually contains a single, shiny brown conker, whereas the sweet chestnut contains a cluster of flattened, smaller triangular chestnuts.