Turns out, the old saying, ‘An apple a day keeps the doctor away’ is true for your dog, too. Apples are safe for dogs to eat – and for many pups, this sweet, crispy fruit is a favourite treat. That’s a good thing since apples are packed with essential vitamins and minerals, including vitamins A, C and K, as well as calcium and phosphorus. Many dogs seem to prefer the sweeter varieties – reds or goldens – to the green or more tart types, like Granny Smith. Keep reading to learn more about the health benefits of apples for dogs, plus how to add them to your pup’s diet.

The health benefits of apples for dogs

1. They’re low in calories

A super-healthy treat, apples are both affordable and low in calories. They’re also low in fat, which makes them especially good for senior dogs.

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Hop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools and special deals – all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice

2. They may help freshen breath

Apples contain malic acid and have a crunchy texture, which may help freshen breath slightly, but they should not be relied upon for dental health.

3. They provide antioxidants

Apples contain antioxidants such as quercetin, which may help support the body’s natural defences against oxidative stress and inflammation.

4. They support digestion

Apples are a source of dietary fibre, which can help promote healthy digestion. Soluble fibre, such as pectin, can help absorb excess water in the gut and may aid dogs with mild diarrhoea, while insoluble fibre supports regular bowel movements. Apples should be fed in moderation, particularly in dogs with diabetes or sensitive stomachs, due to their natural sugar content.

How to add apples to your dog’s diet

It’s best to feed your dog apples in moderation. Eating too many can cause an upset stomach and diarrhoea. So, if you have apple trees in your garden, make sure your dogs don’t try to pick them for themselves (like mine do).

Prepping apples for your dog

Wash them first. As with all fruit, make sure to wash your apples, but don’t peel them. The skin is the primary source of fibre and antioxidants. To avoid pesticide residue, choose organic apples.

Remove the seeds and core. Apples are safe for dogs as long as you remove the seeds and the core. The seeds contain small amounts of cyanide, and while digesting a few seeds will not be harmful, eating too many could be poisonous. Cores can be a choking risk for smaller dogs, so it’s best to remove them as well.

Feeding your dog apples

Apples are very versatile. As long as you remove the stem, core and seeds, you can feed them to your dog in a variety of ways. Here are some easy ideas:

Cut in half or in quarters – dogs enjoy munching on larger slices and, most likely, will nibble and gnaw them.

Cut them into smaller, thinner slices and freeze them for a cold treat (this is great for warmer months).

Chop or grate, and add them to your dog’s meal. When chopping, smaller is often better to avoid a choking hazard.

Chop and use to stuff a Kong.

Make apple sauce or a purée (remember, no need to peel them). For a refreshing treat, freeze the sauce or purée in an ice cube tray. (Feed it to your dog when they’re outside to avoid a mess.)

Vet surgeon Dr Chandley says: “Apples can be a healthy occasional treat for most dogs, provided they’re fed in moderation and prepared safely. From a veterinary perspective, the main benefits come from their fibre content, which can support gut health, and their low calorie count compared to many commercial treats. However, apples should never make up a large part of a dog’s diet, and they’re not a substitute for balanced nutrition. It’s also important for owners to remove the core and seeds, as these pose a choking risk and can be harmful in large quantities. If your dog has diabetes, a sensitive stomach, or any underlying health condition, it’s best to speak to your vet before offering apples regularly.”



Note: while caution was taken to give safe recommendations and accurate instructions in this article, it is impossible to predict an individual dog’s reaction to any food or ingredient. Readers should consult their vets and use personal judgement when applying this information to their own dogs’ diets.