Your pup needs their greens, too

We humans are obsessed with the latest superfoods – and rightfully so. Some of those snacks pack a major punch, and in a world of preservatives and confusing marketing, there’s no harm in wanting to stick to the classics. But what are the vitamin and mineral equivalents for dogs? Because they certainly deserve the best, too.

“Functional superfoods have the most beneficial effects on health,” says Dr W Jean Dodds. “They reduce chronic inflammation and promote healing; contain powerful antioxidant, antimicrobial and anti-tumour properties; and are even believed to delay ageing.” Serving your dog the vitamins and minerals in the quantities they need will help your dog fight disease, boost energy and maintain good health and weight in general.

Below are vitamins and minerals your pup needs. These essential nutrients should be included in all quality commercial dog foods in the correct amounts that your dog requires, as long as the diet is marked as ‘complete’ – ie, contains everything that your dog needs nutritionally. Check that your chosen diet meets FEDIAF (European Pet Food Industry Federation) guidelines for complete nutrition, which means you don’t need to add anything extra. Feeding your dog a complete diet that is right for their age and lifestyle is the best way to ensure balanced, optimal nutrition.

However, if you’re looking for ways to add some extra excitement to their life, here are some human foods that are safe for dogs, and also pack a punch when it comes to vitamins and minerals.

Vitamins

Vitamin A

Add to your dog’s diet with: carrots, spinach, liver, pumpkin, sweet potatoes, fish oil, eggs and turnip greens.

Vitamin D

Add to your dog’s diet with: marine fish oil, fish, egg yolks, liver and beef.

Vitamin E

Add to your dog’s diet with: plant oils, leafy green vegetables, seeds, wheat germ, bran, whole grains and liver.

Vitamin K

Add to your dog’s diet with: liver, leafy green vegetables, cabbage and fish.

Vitamin C

Add to your dog’s diet with: fruit, vegetables and organ meats (offal).

Vitamin B

Add to your dog’s diet with: whole grains, liver, beans, green vegetables and spirulina.

Macrominerals

Calcium

Add to your dog’s diet with: , tofu, pak choi, green beans, broccoli and cauliflower.

Phosphorous

Add to your dog’s diet with: animal tissue, eggs and fish.

Magnesium

Add to your dog’s diet with: spinach, broccoli, green beans, tofu, tomato juice, beans, whole grains and seafood.

Potassium, sodium and chloride

Add to your dog’s diet with: f ruits, vegetables and grain.

Microminerals

Zinc

Add to your dog’s diet with: spinach, broccoli, beef, poultry, whole grains and vegetables.

Sulphur

Add to your dog’s diet with: protein (meats, fish, poultry, eggs and legumes).

Iron

Add to your dog’s diet with: red meat, fish, poultry, shellfish, eggs and legumes.

Selenium

Add to your dog’s diet with: seafood, meat, whole grains, brown rice and vegetables.

Copper

Add to your dog’s diet with: seafood, whole grains, seeds and legumes.

Manganese

Add to your dog’s diet with: whole grains and leafy vegetables.

Chromium

Add to your dog’s diet with: lean meat.

Cobalt

Add to your dog’s diet with: liver, kidney, fruit and vegetables.

Fluorine

Add to your dog’s diet with: tap water.

Molybdenum

Add to your dog’s diet with: legumes, cereals and organ meats (offal).

Silicon

Add to your dog’s diet with: cereals, vegetables, beans and peas.