How to help your dog stay cool, calm and collected this autumn

A cosy bonfire, the sky lighting up with fireworks, all wrapped up with a cup of hot chocolate to keep you warm… Bonfire Night is an autumn staple. But while it might be something to look forward to for us humans, our dogs may not share the same sentiment.

If you’re wondering whether dogs can safely be around a fire or how you can help your dog with the bangs and whooshes of fireworks on Bonfire Night, read on for plenty of advice.

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Hop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools and special deals – all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice

Main Takeaways Dogs should not be taken to Bonfire Night events as they can become very stressed by the sounds, smells and sights.

You can help prepare your dog for Bonfire Night by creating a safe, soundproof space for them at home and ensuring you’re around to comfort them.

Some dogs may need specialist support so speak to your vet or a behaviourist if you’re struggling to help them on your own.



Can dogs be around a bonfire?

Fireworks aside, bonfires may not be a comfortable experience for dogs. To help keep them safe, they’ll need to stay on lead a sufficient distance away from any flames and ashes.

It’s also important to ensure they don’t burn themselves even when the fire has been out by keeping them well away until the ground’s completely cooled down.