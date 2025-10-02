Expert Tips on How to Help Dogs on Bonfire Night (Starting Today)
How to help your dog stay cool, calm and collected this autumn
In this article:
Can dogs be around a bonfire? Do dogs like bonfires? Why Bonfire Night can be stressful for dogs How to prepare your dog for Bonfire Night Managing dog anxiety on Bonfire Night Recognising stress in dogs Dog-friendly Bonfire Night activities How to care for your dog after Bonfire Night FAQs
A cosy bonfire, the sky lighting up with fireworks, all wrapped up with a cup of hot chocolate to keep you warm… Bonfire Night is an autumn staple. But while it might be something to look forward to for us humans, our dogs may not share the same sentiment.
If you’re wondering whether dogs can safely be around a fire or how you can help your dog with the bangs and whooshes of fireworks on Bonfire Night, read on for plenty of advice.
Can dogs be around a bonfire?
Fireworks aside, bonfires may not be a comfortable experience for dogs. To help keep them safe, they’ll need to stay on lead a sufficient distance away from any flames and ashes.
It’s also important to ensure they don’t burn themselves even when the fire has been out by keeping them well away until the ground’s completely cooled down.