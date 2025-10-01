I’m a Vet and I Would Never Leave My Dog Unsupervised With This Toy

I am a small animal vet entrusted with the care of a whole range of animals in the south of Scotland. Although I love my job, it does mean that I often come across preventable ailments and injuries in animals caused by all sorts of things that pet parents didn’t necessarily realise weren’t safe for their dog.

Because of this, I now have a long list of things that I would never let my own pets do for their safety. Number one on my list? Play with a fillable chew toy without my supervision. Why? Let’s look into it!

What is a stuffable dog toy?

Fillable or stuffable toys are made from strong, non-toxic rubber and can be filled with treats for dogs. They provide a great source of enrichment and enjoyment for your pup and can give them hours of fun. Pet parents can fill them up with treats or lickable fillings, or even just use their own pup’s usual dry or wet food.

You can even freeze the toy when it’s filled with wet food for pets to enjoy on hot days as they spend hours licking out the tasty treat as it thaws.