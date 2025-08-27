I’m a Dog Behaviourist, Here’s When I Would Ban Bed Sharing
The five reasons not to co-sleep with your pup
For many of us, sleeping with our dog feels natural. After all, historically dogs would have alerted us to potential dangers so they can make us feel protected. Studiesopens in new tab have even shown we might sleep better with a dog next to us instead of another human. Curling up with your dog at night might feel comforting, it could strengthen your bond, and even help you both relax. But as with most aspects of living alongside dogs, context matters.
As a canine behaviourist, I find my clients can be reluctant to share the fact that their dog sleeps alongside them – or perhaps worry that I will tell them they shouldn’t. While sharing a bed with your dog isn’t inherently bad, there are certain scenarios where it may create problems. That could be that for you, your dog, or sometimes the household dynamic. It’s important we consider the safety aspect of sleeping alongside our dogs, as well as how comfortable they are feeling.
While sleeping alongside your dog can provide a beautiful bonding situation, I want to highlight some of the common situations where it may be best to rethink dog bed sharing – and focus on bonding with your dog at other times of the day.
Resource guarding and bed sharing
One of the most common situations in which sharing your bed with your dog can cause a challenge is when your dog isn’t comfortable sharing the space. This could be that they are inclined to guard the bed itself from any humans – or they might be guarding the bed from a partner, as they do not want to share the space – or you – with anyone else.