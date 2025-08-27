I’m a Dog Behaviourist, Here’s When I Would Ban Bed Sharing

For many of us, sleeping with our dog feels natural. After all, historically dogs would have alerted us to potential dangers so they can make us feel protected. Studies opens in new tab have even shown we might sleep better with a dog next to us instead of another human. Curling up with your dog at night might feel comforting, it could strengthen your bond, and even help you both relax. But as with most aspects of living alongside dogs, context matters.

Main Takeaways Sharing a bed with your dog isn’t always ideal — especially if it leads to resource guarding, disrupted sleep or anxiety-related behaviours.

Life changes like a new baby or health concerns may require shifting your dog’s sleeping arrangements in advance to avoid stress or safety risks.

Supporting your dog’s independence and emotional well-being with thoughtful transitions and positive routines can help them adapt to new sleep setups.

As a canine behaviourist, I find my clients can be reluctant to share the fact that their dog sleeps alongside them – or perhaps worry that I will tell them they shouldn’t. While sharing a bed with your dog isn’t inherently bad, there are certain scenarios where it may create problems. That could be that for you, your dog, or sometimes the household dynamic. It’s important we consider the safety aspect of sleeping alongside our dogs, as well as how comfortable they are feeling.

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Bop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools, and special deals—all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice

While sleeping alongside your dog can provide a beautiful bonding situation, I want to highlight some of the common situations where it may be best to rethink dog bed sharing – and focus on bonding with your dog at other times of the day.

Resource guarding and bed sharing

One of the most common situations in which sharing your bed with your dog can cause a challenge is when your dog isn’t comfortable sharing the space. This could be that they are inclined to guard the bed itself from any humans – or they might be guarding the bed from a partner, as they do not want to share the space – or you – with anyone else.