I’m a Vet and I Would Never Teach My Dachshund This Common Trick

I am a small animal vet entrusted with the care of a whole range of animals in the south of Scotland. Although I love my job, it does mean that I often sadly come across preventable ailments and injuries in animals caused by all sorts of things that pet parents didn’t necessarily realise weren’t suitable for their dog. Because of this, I now have a long list of things that I would never do with my own pets for their safety.

First up on my list is one for the Dachshund parents out there. I myself am not lucky enough to have one, but if I did, I would never teach them the sit-up and beg trick.

What is the ‘begging’ trick?

This trick is seen a lot on social media. Dogs sit down on their hindquarters, raise both front paws and balance upright on their backsides. This is sometimes a natural progression from a “sit” command as they reach up for their rightful treat, but it can take practice to develop the muscles to hold the position.

“Sit up and beg” demonstrated by an Irish Setter. iStock / Ksenia Raykova opens in new tab