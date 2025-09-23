I’m a Vet and I Would Never Teach My Dachshund This Common Trick
It could cause serious health problems
I am a small animal vet entrusted with the care of a whole range of animals in the south of Scotland. Although I love my job, it does mean that I often sadly come across preventable ailments and injuries in animals caused by all sorts of things that pet parents didn’t necessarily realise weren’t suitable for their dog. Because of this, I now have a long list of things that I would never do with my own pets for their safety.
First up on my list is one for the Dachshund parents out there. I myself am not lucky enough to have one, but if I did, I would never teach them the sit-up and beg trick.
What is the ‘begging’ trick?
This trick is seen a lot on social media. Dogs sit down on their hindquarters, raise both front paws and balance upright on their backsides. This is sometimes a natural progression from a “sit” command as they reach up for their rightful treat, but it can take practice to develop the muscles to hold the position.