Selena Gomez's Makeup Brand, Rare Beauty, Just Launched Dog Toys

Selena Gomez’s Makeup Brand, Rare Beauty, Just Launched Dog Toys

Rare Beauty mascara-shaped plushie, anyone?

by Charles Manning
April 11, 2024
Rare Beauty is Leapingbunnyprogram certified! We’re celebrating the news with Rare Beauty dog toys, a daily reminder that your four-legged friend is as rare as you are.
Photo Courtesy of @rarebeauty

Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty has just been certified animal cruelty-free by Leaping Bunny and, to celebrate, they are launching two limited-edition dog toys.

“While we’ve always been cruelty-free, this certification makes it official,” Rare Beauty shared, via a press release. “To celebrate, we’re excited to introduce a line of adorable dog toys to remind us that our four-legged companions are as rare as the humans that love them. The Soft Pooch Blush and Pawfect Strokes Mascara dog toys not only celebrate our new Leaping Bunny certification but also showcase our ongoing commitment to animal wellbeing.”

The toys are inspired by two of Rare Beauty’s best-selling products: their viral Soft Pinch Liquid Blush and their perennially top-selling mascara. Each toy is priced at £19 and is available exclusively at the brand’s website.

The Soft Pooch Blush Dog Toy features a squeaky, crinkly handle that detaches for interactive playtime, and The Pawfect Strokes Mascara Dog Toy comes with a detachable, crinkly and squeaky wand. 

Rare Beauty dog toy
Rare Beauty Soft Pooch Blush Dog Toy
$19

Gomez is a lifelong dog lover and currently has two adorable, curly-haired pups of her own: Winnie and Daisy, the latter she adopted right at the start of the pandemic. Gomez and her family have also always been big supporters of dog adoption. “In Texas, where we’re from, there are a lot of dogs that need homes,” Gomez told People in 2010. “It just never made sense to any of us not to get a shelter dog, since there are so many that need homes.”

Rare Beauty is committed to helping humans as well, through the Rare Impact Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to helping young people access essential mental-health resources. “Mental health is personal for me,” writes Gomez on the company’s website. “Figuring out how to manage my own mental health hasn't always been easy, but it’s something I am constantly working on and I hope I can help others work on, too.” 

rare beauty mascara
Rare Beauty Pawfect Strokes Mascara Dog Toy
$18

A portion of the sales from Rare Beauty’s dog toys, like all of their products, will go to support Rare Impact, which gave out $1.2 million in grants to mental health and education-focused organisations in its first year and is committed to raising $100 million for mental health over the next 10 years.

“Your support means the world to us,” says Rare Beauty. “As we continue to make strides towards a more beautiful and compassionate future – for both humans and furry friends alike.” 

Charles Manning

Charles Manning is an actor and writer based in New York City. In his free time he likes to cook, go swimming at the public pool, volunteer at the LGBTQ senior center, and foster senior and special-needs cats. His work has previously appeared in Cosmopolitan, Elle, Marie Claire, Harper’s Bazaar, Seventeen, and Nylon.

