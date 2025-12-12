The Best Winter Coats for Dogs

Yes, my dog has a fabulous fur coat of her own, but does she need to wear another?

I’ve been a devoted rescue dog mum for more than five years – in fact, Lucy consumes most of my headspace. I’m forever asking myself: ‘Is she comfy? Is she safe? Has she eaten enough? Or maybe she’s eaten too much. Oh no, what’s she gobbled up from the floor?’

And while Lucy is a mix breed with a beautiful fur coat, as the winter months roll in, I’ve found myself wondering if Lucy needs to wear an actual coat when we step outside.

Turns out, buying a coat for a dog isn’t as simple as it seems. And so, for journalistic and dog parent reasons, I put in some serious dog coat research. How cold does it have to be for a dog to need an extra layer? How should a coat fit? Do different coats work better for certain breeds?

For this guide, I consulted veterinary experts and dog coat brands, scoured reviews, tested and tried, and asked all my dog parent friends to compile everything you need to know about finding a coat for your dog that’s – like Goldilocks and her porridge – just right.

Do all dogs need winter coats?

Not all dogs need dog coats, but some absolutely do, according to holistic veterinarian Dr Kathryn Dench, who’s chief scientific advisor at Paw Origins opens in new tab . “Short-haired, small, senior and lean breeds are most at risk of cold-related stress. In practice, I’ve seen older Greyhounds and Chihuahuas shivering even in mild weather, whereas Huskies and Newfoundlands cope perfectly well in sub-zero temperatures.” Dr Dench recommends following this general rule: “If you’re cold in a light jacket, your short-coated or elderly dog probably is too.”

Registered veterinary nurse Laura Watson, practice manager at Whisker&Woof opens in new tab in London, agrees. “Thin-coated breeds such as Whippets, Greyhounds and other sighthounds need dog coats,” she explains. “Also small and toy breeds such as Chihuahuas, Dachshunds and Yorkshire Terriers will need extra protection from the cold.”

What type of dog winter coat is best for my dog?

Dr Dench recommends “lightweight, windproof and water-resistant coats with a soft fleece lining”. Adding that it’s best to “avoid overly padded or heavy materials that trap sweat. For wet climates, a waterproof shell with a removable lining works well.”

Laura says that you should pick a dog coat that ensures your pup can still express all their “normal behaviour – they shouldn’t have any restricted movement. And they should be able to go to the toilet without any problem.”

What size dog winter coat does my dog need?

There’s a lot of choice when it comes to dog coats, so Dr Dench encourages all dog parents to prioritise fit and comfort over style and passing trends. “I generally recommend coats that balance insulation, breathability and freedom of movement, rather than focusing on fashion.” She recommends brands such as Hurtta, Ruffwear and Equafleece, which “consistently perform well when it comes to durability and fit”.

Key details to look out for:

Whether there’s a harness hole if you need one.

What temperatures the dog coat is designed for.

How waterproof it is – some dog jackets are designed for snow and cold, others for rain.

Reflective detailing for spotting your dog on gloomy winter walkies.

The top 8 Kinship-reviewed winter coats for dogs

Best all-rounder

opens in new tab Danish Design 2-in-1 Dog Coat opens in new tab $ 19.99 Rating: ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ Why we love it This clever 2-in-1 dog coat is designed to work year-round, with a removable polar fleece lining for winter warmth and a lightweight outer layer that can be worn alone on rainy days. It’s practical as well as versatile: machine washable, wipe-clean and finished with reflective beads on the main strap for extra visibility when light levels drop. Touted as the first ever ‘convertible’ coat for dogs, it keeps things simple without skimping on function or style. It’s also one of the most affordable options we’ve tested, with a wide choice of sizes and colours, making it an easy win for both dogs and budgets. Pros The liner is attached with velcro strips, so it can be removed to convert the coat into a lighter raincoat for milder days.

There’s 11 sizing options, from 25cm up to 75cm.

The waterproofing can be reproofed if needed. Cons The original 2-in-1 doesn’t include a harness hole, but Danish Designs created an alternative harness option opens in new tab for pet parents who prefer one. $19.99 at Millbry Hill opens in new tab

Best for active dogs

opens in new tab RuffWear Vert Jacket opens in new tab $ 89.95 Rating: ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ Why we love it

Designed with mountain dogs in mind, this Ruffwear jacket is waterproof, windproof and breathable, yet lightweight enough to allow easy movement on even the most energetic adventures. A cosy fleece lining adds warmth without bulk, while a clever opening lets you clip a lead to a harness underneath. The real standout is the pair of discreet side buckles, hidden away so curious chewers can’t get to them, which keep the coat securely in place. It’s undeniably a pricier option, but trail-tested performance and glowing reviews from pet parents whose dogs refuse to wear anything else make it well worth the investment. Pros Side-release buckles make it easy to take on and off.

Six sizing options.

Useful for long-haired dogs on snowy days so snowballs don’t form on their bellies.

Elastic for back legs can be used in windy conditions (although lots of reviewers don’t use them at all). Cons There’s only four colour choices – but (as Dr Dench says) it’s not a fashion show!

Can only be washed in cold water on a gentle cycle.

$89.95 at Amazon opens in new tab

Best for extra cold weather

opens in new tab The Goldpaw WinterPaw opens in new tab $ 78 Rating: ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ Why we love it Designed in Minnesota – where winter temperatures regularly plunge to -20C – Goldpaw clearly knows how to keep dogs warm. The Winterpaw coat is made from a waterproof, windproof, soft and breathable fabric that’s also non-toxic, using the same materials found in cloth baby nappies. A magnetic buckle makes it easy to get on and off while still feeling secure. We also love Goldpaw’s commitment to sustainability, with a Repair and Rewear service that helps extend the life of each coat – plus the limited-edition pine-cone fleece is a joy. Pros Machine-washable and can be tumble-dried on low heat.

The coat is a great option for layering – even though it has a fleece lining, it can be put on over another fleece for extra warmth.

Great harness access so you can keep your harness dry too.

Good for rescue dogs who don’t like their paws being touched and dogs with arthritis, as you simply pop the coat over your dog’s head and fasten round their belly without having to lift their limbs inside. Cons It’s important to get the sizing right to ensure a proper fit. $78 at Amazon opens in new tab

Most inclusive sizing

opens in new tab Hilary’s Hounds Dog Fleeces opens in new tab $ 35 Rating: ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ Why we love it Hilary’s Hounds is an indie brand run by mother-daughter duo Hilary and Hayley, who test every design on their own dogs, Sessel the Dachshund and Syril the Italian Greyhound. Their thoughtfully designed fleeces come in three styles – Tankie, Playsuit and Jumpsuit – catering for everything from short-legged puppies to long-limbed sighthounds, with sizes ranging from XXXS to XXL. Every piece is handmade by a small, women-only team of seamstresses and can be made to measure, ensuring a perfect fit for every shape and size. It’s a brand built on the belief that there’s no such thing as an “odd-sized” dog – and we love the care, craft and ethos behind it. Pros A zipper can be added to the fleece.

Exceptional customer service – Hayley and Hilary will happily chat through any options with you.

Loads of colour options – patterns, two-tone, rainbow hues and seasonal offerings.

Machine washable at 30C.

The puppy package opens in new tab will see your dog from puppyhood through their teens to adulthood.

The fleece will keep your pup dry in light to medium showers but for heavier rain, there’s a waterproof option opens in new tab or a waterproof wrap opens in new tab that can be worn alone or over a fleece. Cons Fleece is a synthetic material so might not be suitable for dogs with sensitive skin or allergies.

The plush fleece can cause fur to tangle and mat, especially on dogs with long or thick coats, requiring extra brushing.

Fleece can harbour fleas and ticks if dogs wear them outdoors in infested areas, so regular checks are crucial. $35 at Hilary’s Hounds opens in new tab

Best for rainy days

opens in new tab Non-stop Dog Wear Fjord Raincoat opens in new tab $ 69.99 Rating: ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ Why we love it Animal welfare sits at the heart of Non-stop Dogwear, with every jacket tested by elite canine athletes before it reaches everyday dogs. Designed for active pups, this lightweight raincoat is waterproof, windproof and built to allow full freedom of movement, thanks to adjustable straps that stay secure without restricting running or play. A dedicated harness opening means you can clip on a lead as normal, while reflective strips boost visibility on gloomy days. We also love the clever compression bag, which makes it easy to pack for walks, hikes or travel. With the UK far more likely to see rain than snow, this is a practical, well-designed layer that might even persuade rain-averse dogs to head outside. Pros It can be washed up to 30C in your washing machine.

Comes in 14 sizes, you just need to measure the length of your dog’s back and everything else can be adjusted to them. Cons There’s no lead opening for a collar, but as the jacket is soft, it still works with your dog’s collar without the need for a separate opening. $69.99 at Amazon opens in new tab

Best for sensitive souls

opens in new tab Equafleece Polartec Fleece Polo Neck Dog Coat opens in new tab $ 25 Rating: ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ Why we love it Equafleece has been keeping animals cosy for more than 25 years, and it shows. Handmade in Devon, its award-winning dog jumpers are 100 percent rainproof, breathable, warm and washable, using Polartec fabric that cleverly wicks moisture away before body heat pushes it out. They’re easy to care for, too, washing up to 40C and drying quickly, and come in an impressive 69 stock sizes, with bespoke options available if needed. Add in a huge choice of colours – from classic neutrals to vibrant brights – and consistently rave reviews for fit and performance, and it’s easy to see why dog parents swear by them. Pros Vet recommended. Dr Dench suggests Equafleece coats for sensitive or anxious dogs who don’t get on with stiffer fabrics: “These coats jumpers are soft, flexible and breathable.”

Your dog’s harness can be worn over the top of the fleece.

Even if they’re out for hours in torrential rain, your dog will stay dry.

Soft, stretchy and incredibly lightweight.

Zipper can be added if your dog doesn’t like things put over their head. Cons Some dogs might find the belly straps too loose or gappy, although the central spine seam helps keep it in place.

Not suitable for swimming. $25 at Equafleece opens in new tab

Best for snow days

opens in new tab Hurtta Expedition Parka II opens in new tab $ 87 Rating: ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ Why we love it Hurtta designs its gear so dogs can play, train and explore in all weathers, and the Expedition II Parka is built for exactly that. Made for cold weather adventures between 0C and -25C, it offers excellent insulation without restricting movement, plus an opening to attach a lead to a harness underneath. We also like the integrated repair kit, which makes it a more sustainable choice. An updated version of a long-standing bestseller, the Expedition II improves on weather resistance and comfort, and comes in a beautifully muted colour palette. Pros There’s a handy hanging loop for storage and drying.

Reflective trim on both sides of the coat means you can spot your dog on darker mornings.

Especially recommended for short-haired dogs, dogs without an undercoat, agility dogs after training and senior dogs/pups recovering from surgery. Cons This jacket hasn’t been designed with heavy rainfall in mind, it’s intended for freezing winter weather with light drizzles and snowfall. $87 at Amazon opens in new tab

Best for salty sea dogs

opens in new tab Dryrobe Camo Pink Dog Coat opens in new tab $ 45 Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Why we love it If you surf or wild swim, you probably own a Dryrobe opens in new tab , and now your dog can have a matching one, too. We adore the bold pattern and colours on this waterproof recycled nylon coat, which will ensure your dog stands out from the crowd. Don’t worry, this is functional as well as funky, with a water-repellent coating, boasting a 10,000mm waterproof rating that can withstand moderate to heavy rain. The synthetic lambswool fleece lining will keep your dog toasty on even the coldest of walks, meaning you’ve got no excuse not to get out there. Pros 10,000mm waterproof rating (moderate to heavy rain).

Six sizes (XS-XXL) and seven colours, which are all the same price – no big pup tax here.

Fleece lining.

Zippered harness access.

Reflective piping.

Elasticated back leg loops.

Uses recycled materials.

Machine washable.

Matching human Dryrobe available. Cons May be too warm for some dogs.

Back leg straps are tight and can chafe or break. $45 at Amazon opens in new tab

Frequently asked questions

How do I measure my dog for a winter coat?

“Measure from the base of your dog’s neck to the base of their tail,” says Dr Dench, “ensuring a snug – but not tight – fit around the chest. You should be able to slip two fingers comfortably under the coat. Ill-fitting coats can chafe under their armpits and restrict gait – especially in active breeds.”

Each brand has its own sizing guide to measure your dog for best fit – some need more measurements than others. It’s always best to measure your dog as per the guidelines for the dog coat you intend to buy. Use a soft tape measure (rather than a rigid steel one) or, if you don’t have one, some string.

“Try doing it after they’ve had a nice long walk and maybe dinner, so they’re calm and relaxed,” advises Hayley from Hilary’s Hounds. “It might take a few goes, so allow lots of patience before writing down the final numbers!”

Are waterproof dog coats better for winter?

Not necessarily. Which coat you pick for your dog depends on the weather, the activity, their age, breed and how much running they’ll be doing. The Hurtta Expedition Parka opens in new tab and RuffWear’s Furnace Jacket opens in new tab , for example, are designed for Artic-style icy cold adventures but aren’t waterproof enough for torrential downpours. Whereas RuffWear’s Lightweight Rain Jacket opens in new tab is better for milder, wetter days.

What is the best winter coat for small dogs?