They might prefer to sleep with us, but these trainer-recommended dog beds are the next best thing

There’s a reason why your dog spends at least half of every day in bed sleeping, napping and generally lazing around. Actually, multiple reasons. Behind that layabout exterior, a lot of regeneration of body and soul is happening. Finding the right bed for your dog’s individual needs is an important way to support your dog so they can be their happiest, healthiest self.

Main Takeaways The right dog bed supports comfort, health and even reduces stress.

Size, shape and material should match your dog’s sleep style and needs.

Easy-to-clean, durable beds save hassle while keeping pets happy.

“Reinforcing a dog bed as a safe haven with positive training can take it from comfortable resting place to a go-to comfort zone whenever your dog (and you) might need it,” says certified dog trainer Melissa Dallier. “Teaching your dog to ‘go to bed’ – a reliable retreat full of high value rewards – gives you a tool you can count on in a range of potentially stressful situations, such as when guests come over, you’re on work calls, or during tempting family meals.”

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Bop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools, and special deals—all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice

Is your rescue pup the anxious type and could use a calming reset? Maybe your senior dog is feeling stiff and needs extra joint support. But beyond specific health needs, dogs have personal preferences, too – some sprawl out on their backs, all four legs up in the air, while others curl up into a doughnut. And, just like us, dogs can run hot or cold. Even if your pet sleeps in bed with you, a dog bed can be moved from room to room so they can comfortably take naps near you.



There are other factors to consider, too, such as size, material, support, washability, durability. Sounds like a minefield? Don’t worry, we’ve got some suggestions of the best products coming up below.

Main Takeaways Choosing the right dog bed depends on your dog’s sleeping habits, size and health needs, with options such as round, rectangular, bolster and cave-style beds catering to different preferences.

The bed material impacts comfort and health, with memory foam for joint support, cooling gel for hot breeds, and plush or breathable fabrics for comfort.

Look for beds that are durable for chewers and scratchers, with machine-washable covers and waterproof liners to simplify maintenance and ensure long-lasting use.

How to choose the best dog bed for your pet