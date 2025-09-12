Snooze In Style: The Best Dog Beds For Even The Fussiest of Pups
They might prefer to sleep with us, but these trainer-recommended dog beds are the next best thing
There’s a reason why your dog spends at least half of every day in bed sleeping, napping and generally lazing around. Actually, multiple reasons. Behind that layabout exterior, a lot of regeneration of body and soul is happening. Finding the right bed for your dog’s individual needs is an important way to support your dog so they can be their happiest, healthiest self.
“Reinforcing a dog bed as a safe haven with positive training can take it from comfortable resting place to a go-to comfort zone whenever your dog (and you) might need it,” says certified dog trainer Melissa Dallier. “Teaching your dog to ‘go to bed’ – a reliable retreat full of high value rewards – gives you a tool you can count on in a range of potentially stressful situations, such as when guests come over, you’re on work calls, or during tempting family meals.”
Is your rescue pup the anxious type and could use a calming reset? Maybe your senior dog is feeling stiff and needs extra joint support. But beyond specific health needs, dogs have personal preferences, too – some sprawl out on their backs, all four legs up in the air, while others curl up into a doughnut. And, just like us, dogs can run hot or cold. Even if your pet sleeps in bed with you, a dog bed can be moved from room to room so they can comfortably take naps near you.
There are other factors to consider, too, such as size, material, support, washability, durability. Sounds like a minefield? Don’t worry, we’ve got some suggestions of the best products coming up below.